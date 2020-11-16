BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

Over two dozen Vancouver-based BIPOC businesses will be coming together for three days only, from November 20th to 22nd, for BIPOC Foods‘ second pop-up.

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the upcoming Holiday Edition includes two new categories: art and self-care. Along with 11 of the original delicious line-up of participants, the pop-up event includes everything from art prints, postcards, commissioned portraits and poetry to handmade apothecary goods, ethical advent calendars, snacks, sauces and more! Check out the full list of vendors below:

Agbulos Art

Guntaj Deep Singh: Art Sentiments

Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley

Parirala Prints

Beauty Secrets of Japan

Woodlot

Agrestal Bakeshop

Elbo Patties

Kapé Philippine Coffee

Kula Kitchen

Leavenly Goods

Living Lotus

Limited Edition Hampers

Luv The Grub

Marie’s Guilt-Free Bakery

Metis Bannock Queen

Modus Coffee

Primal Sisters: Louis Pasture Pork Crisps

River Select

Sacred Foods

Salty Cabbage Kimchi

Shorba Bone Broth

Sriracha Revolver

Tality Kombucha

Tempea

The Dumpling King

The Phamily Table

The Indian Pantry

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by decision-making but still want to support this one-of-a-kind event, then take note that BIPOC Foods will also be releasing some surprise Limited Edition Holiday Hampers on Saturday and Sunday only. To get in on that action, keep close watch on their Instagram feed for more details here.

All the other goodies are currently available for browsing on their website. Items (like Agrestal Bakeshop’s popular Raspberry Habanero Pop-Tarts) will get snatched up quickly, so make your shopping list now and then tune in when the webshop goes live at 9am on Friday morning.

Order pick-up takes place on Saturday, November 28th at Coho Commissary in Strathcona. A portion of proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to the Indigenous organization Gidimt’en Yinta Access.

Bonus: the event kicks off with a “BIPOC Friday” sale where, on the 20th only, you can get 10% off your order with the code BIPOCFRIDAY.