BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

Over two dozen Vancouver-based BIPOC businesses will be coming together for three days only, from November 20th to 22nd, for BIPOC Foods‘ second pop-up.

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the upcoming Holiday Edition includes two new categories: art and self-care. Along with 11 of the original delicious line-up of participants, the pop-up event includes everything from art prints, postcards, commissioned portraits and poetry to handmade apothecary goods, ethical advent calendars, snacks, sauces and more! Check out the full list of vendors below:

Agbulos Art
Guntaj Deep Singh: Art Sentiments
Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley
Parirala Prints
Beauty Secrets of Japan
Woodlot
Agrestal Bakeshop
Elbo Patties
Kapé Philippine Coffee
Kula Kitchen
Leavenly Goods
Living Lotus
Limited Edition Hampers
Luv The Grub
Marie’s Guilt-Free Bakery
Metis Bannock Queen
Modus Coffee
Primal Sisters: Louis Pasture Pork Crisps
River Select
Sacred Foods
Salty Cabbage Kimchi
Shorba Bone Broth
Sriracha Revolver
Tality Kombucha
Tempea
The Dumpling King
The Phamily Table
The Indian Pantry

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by decision-making but still want to support this one-of-a-kind event, then take note that BIPOC Foods will also be releasing some surprise Limited Edition Holiday Hampers on Saturday and Sunday only. To get in on that action, keep close watch on their Instagram feed for more details here.

All the other goodies are currently available for browsing on their website. Items (like Agrestal Bakeshop’s popular Raspberry Habanero Pop-Tarts) will get snatched up quickly, so make your shopping list now and then tune in when the webshop goes live at 9am on Friday morning.

Order pick-up takes place on Saturday, November 28th at Coho Commissary in Strathcona. A portion of proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to the Indigenous organization Gidimt’en Yinta Access.

Bonus: the event kicks off with a “BIPOC Friday” sale where, on the 20th only, you can get 10% off your order with the code BIPOCFRIDAY.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St.
Coho Collective Kitchens on Hunt for Retail Growth Manager

