COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

This series maps out our editors' picks for Vancouver's best and most legendary comfort foods.

Are milkshakes food? I think so, especially at Mt. Pleasant’s Fable Diner, where they exist sweetly on an especially decadent plane. My regular sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream (it’s really the thing of dreams), but from the “Banana” (vanilla ice cream, bananas, salted cereal, caramel and vanilla whip) to the “Coffee” (vanilla ice cream, malt powder, coffee, salted cereal, chocolate syrup and vanilla whip), they’re all ridiculously indulgent inventions that overrun the palate in such an immersive way as to make an actual full meal at the restaurant temporarily moot.

Fable Diner
Neighbourhood: Main Street
151 E. Broadway | 604-563-3463 | WEBSITE
