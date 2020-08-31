Ucluelet’s Award-Winning ‘Pluvio’ on Hunt for Pastry Chef/Cook

The GOODS from Pluvio

Ucluelet, BC | Here’s a unique opportunity to join a small, award-winning team in a pastry focused role and realise your dreams of living in paradise! Pluvio restaurant + rooms in Ucluelet, BC (Tofino’s slightly less hipster neighbour) is hiring.

We are growing our team by adding an experienced, passionate pastry chef/cook. As a small restaurant delivering either a three course or five course dining experience only, we recognise the importance of delivering on every course and that the last bite of the meal will be the lasting impression of the whole experience. We are looking for an individual to bring pastry experience, knowledge, vision, curiosity and passion. In this role you would be responsible for the dessert menu development, some baking, dessert prep and service. We have a brigade consisting of chef/saucier, entremetier + pastry. All garde manger responsibilities and service are divided amongst this team, so the pastry position will also encompass some cold appetizer preparation and service.

Our restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. Newly opened in April 2019, our contemporary West Coast fine dining restaurant was awarded 4th Best New Restaurant in Canada by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine.

Now more than ever we aim to charm and delight our guests, and each other, through kindness, generosity, creativity and fun. We work with an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely as a team to support each other and our guests.

What joining our team would look like:

Our kitchen team can expect to work around 50 hours per week, 4 days per week in the summer and 5 days per week in the winter. This gives our kitchen team the opportunity to explore and enjoy the West Coast during the beautiful summer months, whether that means fishing, foraging, surfing or camping. With the current covid-19 health requirements, cooks should expect to periodically work 5 days a week this summer to cover sick leaves and will be compensated for this accordingly.

We make everything from scratch and work with the best local and foraged ingredients. We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary program. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in menu development and guest experience. This is a great opportunity to work with a passionate + driven Chef, make an impact on a nationally recognised culinary program and live in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Competitive salary, annual 3-6 week closure every winter, tip pooling, daily family meal, restaurant and room discount, family room rates, dinner service only, 3 days off per week in the summer, a great team and positive working environment.

To apply, email dine [at] pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience. Start date of mid September/early October ideal, although flexible for the right candidate.