Community News

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival’s 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Strolling Parade Set for August 15

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM TOURISM LANGLEY

Langley, BC | Do you want to be in the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival 2020 Mardi Gras strolling parade and video?

On Saturday, August 15, from 12 noon to 12:30 pm we will be gathering (at a safe social distance) to pre-record this year’s 3rd annual Mardi Gras Strolling Parade! This is a spirited walking parade led by the 6-piece traditional jazz band, RazzMaJazz Ensemble.

The parade will start from the Fort Langley Community Hall Information Booth and we will proceed down Glover Road to the Historic CN Station to the upbeat music where the parade will end. This is a fun-filled family event where you can dress-up in your colourful Mardi Gras attire!

The recorded strolling parade video will air on Saturday, September 5 to officially kick-off the virtual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival followed by non-stop music and interactive content all day long! Please register for the parade here.

For more information about the parade and the festival visit https://www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/jazz-at-home.

About the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival | Established in 2018, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is a not-for-profit organization whose mandate is to enrich cultural life in the Fraser Valley by bringing emerging and established jazz acts and visual artists to Fort Langley. The annual festival is typically held over the last weekend of July and draws thousands of residents and visitors to the streets of the community.

There are 0 comments

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 569

8 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2020.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

‘Big Shucker’ Oyster Pop-Up Set for Saturday at Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador

Community News

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival Goes Virtual for 2020

Community News / Abbotsford

Field House Brewing Announces Pop-Up Patio Ride, Outdoor Concert Series

Previous
Gastown’s L’Abattoir Seeks Expeditor
Next
Naramata Inn to Kick Off Lunch Service Starting Monday, August 17

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn to Kick Off Lunch Service Starting Monday, August 17

Community News / Squamish

Vendor Applications Now Open for Refresh’s Virtual Fall Market, September 26 & 27

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Launches Outdoor Patio

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo Brings Back Brunch and Happy Hour After Making Meals for Local Charity