Nightingale Launches New Farm-to-Table Weekend Brunch Service

Vancouver, BC | In true Nightingale farm-to-table fashion, the restaurant has launched brunch service highlighting the very best in local ingredients – available weekends and holidays from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

“We are thrilled to round out our lunch and dinner menus and offer guests our take on brunch, a completely new service to Nightingale,” says General Manager Taylor Mikasko. “Brunch has landed just in time to be enjoyed on our brand new outdoor patio!”

Visit Nightingale to try Head Chef Alan Tam’s new breakfast pizza ($18) with with eggs farmed from Surrey’s Zaklan Heritage Farm, bacon from Alberta’s Bear and the Flower Farm, mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomatoes; or the crispy fried chicken sandwich ($18) made with poultry from Farmcrest Farm in Salmon Arm, gochujang glaze, pickled carrots and cabbage slaw. Other fast favourites include the smoked salmon omelette ($17) with pickled red onions, ricotta, capers and fried potatoes and mushrooms on toast ($16) with soft scrambled eggs and delicious truffle pecorino.

Nightingale recently opened its first-ever outdoor patio seating, positioned between the MNP and Guinness Tower where 27 spots have been added to allow guests to enjoy the full menu while taking in the sunshine and ocean breeze. The perfect spot to enjoy weekend brunch delights or unwind during Happy Hour. The patio is weather permitting and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nightingale is open everyday from 11:30am to 10:00pm (11:00am on weekends) – reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling 1.604.695.9500. Take-out for pick-up and delivery remains available – place your order online, through DoorDash or Legends Haul.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11:30am – 10:00pm. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.

Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
