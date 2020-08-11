Five Cool Things We Want From Gastown’s 51 Powell’ Shop

Perhaps sensing our need for some new at-home inspiration after months of self-isolation, the 51 Powell boutique recently reopened their Gastown space to the public.
The objects and books at 51 Powell (curated by the good folks at the nearby Neighbour shop) are an eclectic collection of handmade and vintage items that are beautiful, useful and often surprising — the works of local and international artisans alike. Here’s a list of five things from the shop that we think would make our spaces more joyful to inhabit during the uncertain months ahead…
Nathalee Paolinelli Ceramics
Local artist Nathalee Paolinelli‘s collection of dishes, vases and candle holders are colourful, silly and frilly. They’re also sure to inspire some smiles — an important quality in pretty much everything these days.
Kiosk Straw Broom
Olga Goose Candle
Asp and Hand “Ding-a-Ling” Straw
Found by Neighbour Vintage Picnic Orb
Although this retro picnic set is technically meant for getting out of the house, which we’re happy to do while the weather is cooperative, we’re also envisioning it as the centrepiece for some future rainy day indoor picnics. Regardless, if ever there was a time to invest in picnic ware, now is it, and this 60s/70s one is way too cool to pass up on.
