Baked Goods For a Cause at Harvest Community Foods

The GOODS from Harvest Community Foods

Vancouver, BC | At Harvest Community Foods, we have long been aware of the important history of our neighbourhood: Hogan’s Alley.?? Hogan’s Alley was the heart of a vibrant Black community established in the early 1900s. The community was devastated?? by urban renewal and by the building of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the 1970s. We are committed to learning and sharing more of the history of Hogans Alley, we are committed to being allies with the BIOPC community to help create change. This is a long term commitment, an ongoing journey.

We are teaming up with Burdock & Co. for an online community bake sale, organized by Bakers Against Racism. Order our dark chocolate sea salt cookies and apple hand pies $5 each. All proceeds will go to Hogans Alley Society and The UBC Innocence Project. Please pre-order by emailing email hello@harvestunion.ca. Pick up is Saturday, June 20th.

