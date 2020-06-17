Community News / Strathcona

Baked Goods For a Cause at Harvest Community Foods

Portrait

The GOODS from Harvest Community Foods

Vancouver, BC | At Harvest Community Foods, we have long been aware of the important history of our neighbourhood: Hogan’s Alley.?? Hogan’s Alley was the heart of a vibrant Black community established in the early 1900s. The community was devastated?? by urban renewal and by the building of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the 1970s. We are committed to learning and sharing more of the history of Hogans Alley, we are committed to being allies with the BIOPC community to help create change. This is a long term commitment, an ongoing journey.

We are teaming up with Burdock & Co. for an online community bake sale, organized by Bakers Against Racism.  Order our dark chocolate sea salt cookies and apple hand pies $5 each. All proceeds will go to Hogans Alley Society and The UBC Innocence Project. Please pre-order by emailing email hello@harvestunion.ca. Pick up is Saturday, June 20th.

About Harvest Community Foods | At its core, Harvest Community Foods is committed to bringing sustainable fare that is equally delicious and health-conscious to the local community. By carrying locally sourced produce, small-batch artisan products and plenty of vegan alternatives, Harvest aims to encourage Vancouverites to cultivate a close connection to the food they eat and the region they call home. The grocery and restaurant’s design achieves the perfect balance between rustic and contemporary, echoing the aesthetic yet approachable vibe of sister eatery Burdock & Co. Warm, welcoming and bustling throughout the day, Harvest is a place to gather and connect – a true cornerstone of the thriving neighbourhood in which it is located.

Harvest Community Foods
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
243 Union St. | 604-682-8851 | WEBSITE
Community News / Kitsilano

June 20 Is Kouign Amann Day! Bake Your Own or Order For Pick-Up at Beaucoup Bakery

Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Announces Father’s Day Meal Kit, June 23rd Return of Dine-In Service

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Award-Winning St. Lawrence Restaurant Launches Gourmet ‘STL Spice and Salt’ Line

Community News / The Okanagan

Laughing Stock Vineyards Offering Special Father’s Day Bottle Packs