Start Dates for Statera Academy’s Online Wine & Spirits Classes Fast Approaching

Vancouver, BC | Statera is proud to offer WSET wine, spirits and sake courses online. In our changing world, online classes are an essential tool to keep learning. Isn’t it exciting to be able to take a WSET wine, spirits, or sake class from the comfort of your own home, or from any location in the world that has an internet connection? Both the course and the exam are all done online. Start dates are quickly approaching.

To register or for more information, visit our website at www.stateraacademy.ca. Stay safe, keep learning!

Statera Academy is an Approved Program Provider for the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) run by Keith Nicholson in Vancouver.

Statera Academy Offering Wine & Spirits Classes Online

