Pluvio, One of Canada’s Best New Restaurants, Is Hiring Up for the Season

The GOODS from Pluvio

Ucluelet, BC | This is a unique opportunity to join a small, award-winning team and realise your dreams of living in paradise! Pluvio restaurant + rooms in Ucluelet, BC (Tofino’s slightly less hipster neighbour) is hiring.

Our restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. Newly opened in April 2019, our contemporary West Coast fine dining restaurant was awarded 4th Best New Restaurant in Canada by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine (see full details here).

We realize terms like ‘small’ and ‘intimate’ are scary during these covid-19 times but we want to assure you that we are taking all the necessary precautions to best ensure the safety of our team, our guests and our community. We are reopening our restaurant at the end of May to offer a three or five course menu to a limited number of guests, ensuring physical distancing is in place between tables and putting our open kitchen and bar behind plexiglass. Our whole team has been involved in developing our reopening plan, which will be available on our website soon, and we are happy to discuss the steps we are taking with any applicants.

Now more than ever we aim to charm and delight our guests, and each other, through kindness, generosity, creativity and fun. We work with an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely (metaphorically speaking at this time) as a team to support each other and our guests.

We are looking to grow our team by adding an experienced, passionate cook. Previous fast paced, from scratch cooking experience preferred. Motivation, drive and curiosity essential.

What joining our team would look like:

Cooks can expect to work around 50 hours per week, 4 days per week in the summer and 5 days per week in the winter. This gives our kitchen team the opportunity to explore and enjoy the West Coast during the beautiful summer months, whether that means fishing, foraging, surfing or camping. With the current covid-19 health requirements, cooks should expect to periodically work 5 days a week this summer to cover sick leaves and will be compensated for this accordingly.

We are a small kitchen team, cooks work directly with Chef Warren Barr making everything from scratch and foraging local ingredients to use on our menu. We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary program. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in menu development and guest experience. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, learn from a passionate and driven Chef and make an impact on a nationally recognised culinary program.

Competitive salary, annual 3-6 week closure every winter (winter 2021 closure may be cancelled if additional covid-19 closures are required), tip pooling, daily family meal, restaurant + room discount, family room rates, dinner service only, 3 days off per week in the summer, a great team + positive working environment.

To apply, email dine@pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience. Start date of early June ideal.