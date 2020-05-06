The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Bikini Sandwich at Como Taperia

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

Here’s a tip to making a grilled ham and cheese sandwich even better: use thinly sliced Serrano and some zesty Manchego. Oh, and one more thing: black truffles. The stratified trifecta is called a Bikini Sandwich. It’s something of a tradition in Barcelona, where street vendors have been selling versions of it for years outside the Bikini Concert Hall. Vancouverites can find an them at Mt. Pleasant’s Como Taperia where – at the time of writing (during the Covid-19 shutdown) – the deeply flavourful thing can be had as a grill-it-yourself takeaway item.