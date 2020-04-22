Beetbox, BETA5 Release New ‘Eat Your Veggies!’ Collaboration Chocolate Bar and ‘Pantry Pack’

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Popular born-in-Vancouver brands Beetbox and BETA5 have teamed up to launch a limited-edition, plant-based chocolate bar called ‘Eat Your Veggies!’, now available at both locations as well as part of a new Beetbox ‘Pantry Pack’ that includes three of the restaurant’s Beetbox Basics vegan condiments.

Blending 66-per-cent dark chocolate and beet chocolate with crunchy beet, carrot and parsnip chips, the Eat Your Veggies! bar is the sweet-meets-savoury realization of a long-simmering project between Beetbox Chef and Co-Owner Bryan Satterford and Beta5 Co-Owner Adam Chandler. It is the latest edition in BETA5’s line of chef-collaboration bars that debuted earlier this year.

The bar can be ordered on its own or as part of a Beetbox Pantry Pack that includes three of the restaurant’s new Beetbox Basics vegan condiment line — one 8oz Vegan ‘Mayo’, a choice of a 16oz jar of either Sweet & Sour or Spicy Pickles and a package of a dozen ‘Bac-un’ Slices. The Pantry Pack is available for $28 for pickup from Beetbox, with delivery to be added in the coming days.

“Bryan and I have known each other for a long time and always wanted to work together,” says Chandler, who co-owns BETA5 with wife Jess Rosinski. “With Beetbox being a plant-based restaurant, we definitely wanted to create something that was veggie-forward, and we’re thrilled with the result.”

BEETBOX BASICS | Beetbox is helping at-home chefs add effortless finishing touches to their own culinary creations by making a selection of its most popular vegan condiments available in a take-home format with its new grocery line of ‘Beetbox Basics’. The lineup comprises the key ‘secret ingredients’ that have made the West End restaurant’s range of plant-based comfort food fare so delicious and in-demand.

HOW TO ORDER

From Beetbox — Pick-up and limited delivery options via DoorDash and Uber Eats

From BETA5 — Pick-up and delivery

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | Opened in the fall of 2019 in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is an exciting culinary concept offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a lunch, dinner and late-night menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar featuring local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof libations and vegan milkshakes.

ABOUT BETA5 | Established in 2011, BETA5 is a contemporary and innovative chocolate and pastry shop in Vancouver recognized internationally for melding art and science and emphasizing technical precision and design to create visually stunning products that showcase the flavours of the premium ingredients it works with. BETA5 prides itself in sourcing only directly traded artisanal cacao grown under sustainable and ethical conditions by skilled farmers before being roasted and making its way to BETA5, where it is combined with a variety of specialty local and organic products to make the company’s unique chocolate and pastry creations.