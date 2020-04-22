Community News / West End

Beetbox, BETA5 Release New ‘Eat Your Veggies!’ Collaboration Chocolate Bar and ‘Pantry Pack’

Portrait

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Popular born-in-Vancouver brands Beetbox and BETA5 have teamed up to launch a limited-edition, plant-based chocolate bar called ‘Eat Your Veggies!’, now available at both locations as well as part of a new Beetbox ‘Pantry Pack’ that includes three of the restaurant’s Beetbox Basics vegan condiments.

Blending 66-per-cent dark chocolate and beet chocolate with crunchy beet, carrot and parsnip chips, the Eat Your Veggies! bar is the sweet-meets-savoury realization of a long-simmering project between Beetbox Chef and Co-Owner Bryan Satterford and Beta5 Co-Owner Adam Chandler. It is the latest edition in BETA5’s line of chef-collaboration bars that debuted earlier this year.

The bar can be ordered on its own or as part of a Beetbox Pantry Pack that includes three of the restaurant’s new Beetbox Basics vegan condiment line — one 8oz Vegan ‘Mayo’, a choice of a 16oz jar of either Sweet & Sour or Spicy Pickles and a package of a dozen ‘Bac-un’ Slices. The Pantry Pack is available for $28 for pickup from Beetbox, with delivery to be added in the coming days.

“Bryan and I have known each other for a long time and always wanted to work together,” says Chandler, who co-owns BETA5 with wife Jess Rosinski. “With Beetbox being a plant-based restaurant, we definitely wanted to create something that was veggie-forward, and we’re thrilled with the result.”

BEETBOX BASICS | Beetbox is helping at-home chefs add effortless finishing touches to their own culinary creations by making a selection of its most popular vegan condiments available in a take-home format with its new grocery line of ‘Beetbox Basics’. The lineup comprises the key ‘secret ingredients’ that have made the West End restaurant’s range of plant-based comfort food fare so delicious and in-demand.

HOW TO ORDER

From Beetbox — Pick-up and limited delivery options via DoorDash and Uber Eats
From BETA5 — Pick-up and delivery

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | Opened in the fall of 2019 in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is an exciting culinary concept offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a lunch, dinner and late-night menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar featuring local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof libations and vegan milkshakes.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
Beetbox, BETA5 Release New ‘Eat Your Veggies!’ Collaboration Chocolate Bar and ‘Pantry Pack’
West End’s Beetbox Launches New ‘Beetbox Basics’ All-Vegan Condiments

ABOUT BETA5 | Established in 2011, BETA5 is a contemporary and innovative chocolate and pastry shop in Vancouver recognized internationally for melding art and science and emphasizing technical precision and design to create visually stunning products that showcase the flavours of the premium ingredients it works with. BETA5 prides itself in sourcing only directly traded artisanal cacao grown under sustainable and ethical conditions by skilled farmers before being roasted and making its way to BETA5, where it is combined with a variety of specialty local and organic products to make the company’s unique chocolate and pastry creations.

BETA5
Neighbourhood: Main Street
413 Industrial Ave. | 604-669-3336 | WEBSITE
Beetbox, BETA5 Release New ‘Eat Your Veggies!’ Collaboration Chocolate Bar and ‘Pantry Pack’
BETA5 Adds Artisanal Chocolate ‘Emergency Stash Box’ and More to Online Store

There are 0 comments

West End

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / West End

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…Helicopters Kept Crowds Off Beaches During Pandemics

Police in Italy and Brazil are employing helicopters to clear beaches that have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Diner / West End

Robson’s Timber Restaurant to Close on March 22nd After Five-Year Run

Over the the next ten days, the team at Timber hopes to welcome regulars in to have their favourite dishes one last time.

Comfort Food / West End

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Soupy Dumplings at Robson’s Dinesty

I regularly go through steamer baskets full of these at this always bustling Chinese eatery in the heart of the West End's Ramenland.

9 Places
The Dishes / West End

Tableau’s Oli Bureau Does ‘The Dishes’

The Champagne-loving General Manager at Tableau Bar Bistro takes us on a whirlwind tour of his favourite places to eat and drink.

How To Cook Vancouver / West End

We Tried to Make Tavola’s Amazing Rib Steak With Salsa Verde at Home

In the latest edition of How to Cook Vancouver, Maciel does her very best to recreate one of the West End's best main courses.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

73 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

123 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Cautious Optimism and Chain Restaurants Hogging the Government Cheese

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia wonders at government help and what's permanent in the new normal.

Tea and Two Slices

On Scolding Unenforced Rule Breakers and the Unforgivable Absence of Rent Relief

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds a few positives peppering an overwhelming onslaught of negatives.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Among Local Wines Selected For WineAlign’s ‘BC Premium Wines Black Box’

Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches Food Coalition, Readies for Virtual ‘Earth Day’ Candlelight Dinner Celebration

Community News

What Local Community Organisation or Charity Is in Your Heart Right Now?

Community News / East Vancouver

BETA5 Adds Artisanal Chocolate ‘Emergency Stash Box’ and More to Online Store