Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery to Help Feed Cowichan Valley Children

Portrait

The GOODS from Blue Grouse

Cowichan Valley, BC | For the month of April, Blue Grouse Estate Winery will donate $1 from every bottle of wine sold, to the Nourish Cowichan Society. This applies to Blue Grouse and Quill wines sold at the winery, retail, and restaurants.

In addition to giving $1 per bottle sold, the Brunner family, owners of Blue Grouse Winery, will match every donation dollar for dollar. With April being BC Wine month, it is a great time to support BC wineries and farmers, and what a bonus to be able to also help a charitable organisation that needs it so much.

Nourish Cowichan was created to feed children in need, in the Cowichan Valley school district, the maternity clinic at the Cowichan District Hospital, and three daycares. It’s hard to imagine that the Cowichan Valley has the highest rate of child poverty on Vancouver Island, a staggering 30%. This is the second highest in British Columbia. Many of the children affected by hunger were going to school without breakfast and the only food they would receive was at school through the Nourish Cowichan program. Now that schools are closed and lessons halted, these children are going hungry.

“While there are many deserving charitable organisations and societies that will require support through the Covid-19 pandemic,” notes Blue Grouse Estate Winery owner Paul Brunner, “Blue Grouse and our family will commit to helping our local community, and those most in need in that community.”

The Nourish Cowichan Society works hard to protect and feed families at risk where parents may have lost their income, and provide emergency hampers with donated non-perishable items, supermarket gift cards, and more. They need your support whether through a wine purchase or otherwise.

“We believe every child should be given the same opportunities to learn and succeed,” notes Brunner. “We hope to help by supporting Nourish Cowichan, so they can combat hunger with nutritious, locally produced food.”

About Blue Grouse Estate Winery | Blue Grouse Estate Winery is a family owned Cowichan Valley favourite. After purchasing the winery seven years ago, Paul Brunner and his family are leading the way on Vancouver Island by sustainably farming, providing outstanding hospitality, and practicing terroir-driven viticulture.

Covid -19 Update | Due to the recent developments around COVID-19, the team has temporarily closed the winery. However, Blue Grouse is offering pickup at the gates from 11am-4pm, Monday – Friday. Call (250) 743-3834 for Saturday and Sunday options.

In addition, they offer complimentary delivery within a 10 km radius of the winery, with a $100 minimum purchase. Beyond a 10 km radius, we are offering free shipping to BC residents for a purchase of six or more bottles.

The Quill White is currently on sale for 25% off (plus the shipping offer) if you purchase a full case or more.

Things are changing rapidly, please watch Blue Grouse social media @bluegrousewines for updates, future specials and more. We are grateful for your business and thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you again when our doors re-open.

Learn more about this biodiverse, progressive, eco-conscious winery at bluegrouse.ca.

Blue Grouse Estate Winery and Vineyard
Region: The Islands
2182 Lakeside Road, Duncan | 250-743-3834 | WEBSITE
Blue Grouse Estate Winery to Help Feed Cowichan Valley Children
Blue Grouse Estate Winery Announces Delicious Holiday Season Weekends

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / Ottawa

The View From Your Window #225

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Islands

Community News / The Islands

Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Closes to New Arrivals Due to COVID-19

Community News / The Islands

Lumette! Gives a Supplier Shout Out to ‘Mother Nature’

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ Hiring Housekeepers

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Diner

Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

Nathan will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Treated Like You’re Expendable and Telling Your Landlord to Get a Real Job

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean ponders the time it takes to get organized and the chances of goats running our streets.

101 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s ‘Cabrito’ Restaurant Announces Impending Closure

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

These East Van Restaurants Have Joined Forces to Create ‘Silver Linings’ Meal Plan

7 Places
Community News / Downtown

Giovane Café to Offer Take-Out Menu, Free Specialty Coffee Drinks to Healthcare Workers

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Introduces Special ‘St. Lawrence à la Maison’ Take-Out Menus

Community News

Let Culinary Capers Cater Your Easter Feast