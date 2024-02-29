Wild Blue + Goldschmidt Vineyards Collaborate for Exclusive Dinner

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Today Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar announced an upcoming collaborative dinner with Nick Goldschmidt, Best International Winemaker 2023. Executive Chef Derek Bendig, having recently passed his WSET Wine Diploma exams, and Kathryn Woods, Wild Blue’s Wine Director, are teaming up with the esteemed winery Goldschmidt Vineyards for an exceptional culinary experience.

Upon sampling Goldschmidt Vineyards’ selection of Cabernet and Cabernet blends, which are prominently featured on Wild Blue’s “By the Glass” program, Chef Bendig and Woods were inspired to orchestrate this special dinner alongside the acclaimed winemaker.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 | 6:00 pm

Wild Blue Restaurant Private Dining Room

$225 plus tax and gratuity

Goldschmidt Vineyards, led by Nick Goldschmidt, is a distinguished Northern California winery nestled in Sonoma County’s scenic landscape, with its headquarters situated in Healdsburg, California. With vineyards spanning the Alexander Valley and Napa Valley, the winery epitomizes a family legacy rooted in the pursuit of crafting exceptional wines. Nick Goldschmidt, alongside his wife Yolyn, has cultivated this passion from their native New Zealand to the fertile terroirs of Sonoma County. Nick’s expertise extends globally, with winemaking endeavors in six countries and ownership of vineyards in three, along with consultancy roles for wineries worldwide. Amongst his peers in Sonoma County, Nick is revered as a local legend, a reputation solidified by his recent accolade as the 2023 Best International Winemaker by LUX magazine.

An inspiring figure in her wine journey since 2016, Wine Director Kathryn Woods says, “Nick’s understanding of terroir and climate, while cultivating wines that are approachable and age-worthy, is something he does with ease. His contribution of education, knowledge, and true honest farm work is a welcome addition to today’s wine industry. We look forward to collaborating with him!”

The collaborative dinner promises a five-course gastronomic journey expertly paired with Goldschmidt Vineyards’ finest wines. Priced at $225 plus tax and gratuity, reservations can be made by emailing [email protected]. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to indulge in the culinary artistry of Wild Blue Restaurant complemented by the acclaimed wines of Goldschmidt Vineyards.