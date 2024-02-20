Join Botanist Bar for a Special Vancouver Cocktail Week Collaboration

The Goods from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Join us at Botanist Bar as we kick off Vancouver Cocktail Week with our first bar collaboration of the year with Bar Swift on March 3 and 6, 2024.

The original Bar Swift located in London’s Soho neighbourhood was recognized as the 30th best bar in the world in the 2022 World’s 50 Best Bars list and was also ranked 5th in the UK Best 50 Bars in 2023.

On Sunday, March 3, Botanist and Swift will join together for the fourth annual Signature Sunday Cocktail Brunch, serving as Vancouver Cocktail Week’s marquee opening event that will feature a five-course cocktail-paired brunch designed by Executive Chef Hector Laguna, together with a collaborative cocktail menu developed by Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney and the Bar Swift team. Tickets, priced at $170 CAD per person, are now available and can be purchased online.

To round out the Vancouver Cocktail Week celebrations, on Wednesday, March 6, Botanist Executive Chef Hector Laguna will craft a sensory six-course dinner, with each course paired with cocktails by Grant Sceney and the Swift team. Tickets are available for $298 CAD per person and can be reserved online.

Learn more.