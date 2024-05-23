Athiana Acres to Open Seasonal Farm Market on June 15th

The Goods from Athiana Acres

Vancouver, BC | Athiana Acres is pleased to announce it will officially open its seasonal farm market on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 9:00am-4:00pm. Located in Richmond, BC, Athiana Acres is a vibrant 30-acre regenerative farm that grows an abundance of vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers. Athiana Acres, which just received its organic certification in May 2024, has established itself as a go-to farm destination in the community for high-quality, fresh produce and florals. The market, which will run from June 15 until November, will offer an ever-changing variety of freshly harvested products. Additionally, Athiana Acres will welcome several local businesses and restaurants to the market for unique collaborations throughout the season.

Visitors of Athiana Acres will have three opportunities during the week to shop the farm market as they will be open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Since the growing season has only recently started, the market will have a small selection of produce to start and slowly more produce will be added as the season continues. Visitors can expect delights like beets, radishes, herbs and other greens at the beginning of June with more goodies added as the season progresses. Visitors are encouraged to keep an eye on Athiana’s website and social media for weekly harvest updates.

In addition to the market, Athiana Acres has an exciting lineup of events and activities planned throughout the season. The first community market will take place on June 15 and June 16, featuring local vendors such as The Juice Truck, Heritage Baking and The Workshop. Athiana Acres will offer walking farm tours every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am-10:45am. The interactive tour will guide guests through the farm, offering a behind-the-scenes look at produce and flower production while providing education on organic and regenerative farming practices.

Commencing biweekly from June 5th until August 28th, on Wednesday evenings at 5pm, Athiana Acres has partnered with True Yoga to offer yoga on the farm allowing participants to stretch and unwind amidst the farm’s natural beauty. From June to November, a number of educational workshops will be offered ranging from an introduction to regenerative farming to bouquet arranging. For more details on dates, times, costs and to book please visit https://www.athianaacres.com/pages/farm-events.

Lastly, Athiana Acres is thrilled to host additional engaging community events this upcoming season which will be announced on their website and social media. The farm is also available for private and corporate gatherings such as birthdays, weddings, baby showers or private group workshops. For those unable to attend the market, Athiana Acres encourages following their social media for updates on pop-up markets throughout Metro Vancouver and features on local restaurants serving their fresh produce.

With so much to offer, Athiana Acres is poised to be a must-visit destination for anyone passionate about fresh, sustainable agriculture. Don’t miss the chance to experience the vibrancy and abundance of this local gem starting June 15th!

Farm Market Hours:

Wednesday: 2pm-7pm | Saturday & Sunday: 9am-4pm

Farm Tours:

Saturday & Sunday: 10am-10:45am