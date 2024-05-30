Four Fresh Brunch Options in Vancouver

Over the past few months, the Vancouver brunch scene has levelled up significantly. While we’re keeping busy gathering the details about all of the city’s great options to include in our upcoming comprehensive brunch master list, we’ve honed in on a few notable places that have just recently entered the brunch game. Here are some new names to add to your list:

BACCHUS

It’s only been a beat since Bacchus launched their new Bavarian Brunch menu, inspired by Chef Hartmann’s German roots – and it’s about time! This particular parcel of southeastern German fare was sorely missing from Vancouver’s dining scene. Expect dishes checking off all of the classics (with a creative twist) – currywurst, schnitzel, spaetzle, weisswurst, pretzel – plus German wines and cocktails to match. Available weekends and holidays only. DETAILS

Bacchus Downtown 845 Hornby St. MAP

BUFALA RIVER DISTRICT

Located at 3489 Sawmill Crescent in Southeast Vancouver, Bufala River District offers a charming take on a neighbourhood trattoria with Neapolitan-style pizza, homemade pasta, and a good wine selection (as well as cocktails and cold beer). This bright, modern 80-seat space boasts high ceilings, wooden accents, and a lively but elegant ambiance, without losing a casual come-as-you-are feeling. Their brunch menu tempts into a whole new realm of Italian fare, with Spring Pea Benedict; Eggs in Purgatory (Two Baked Farm Eggs, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Garlic Butter & Smoked Provolone Focaccia, Pecorino, Calabrian Chili Oil), and Tiramisu French Toast. Go big, then walk it off during a post-meal stroll along the Riverfront Park boardwalk. DETAILS

Bufala (River District) 3489 Sawmill Crescent MAP

Freshly opened and wildly popular, Banda Volpi’snewest Cambie Village restaurant concept, Osteria Elio Volpe, is throwing their hat into the brunch ring. Depending on your dining style, choose between small share plates and hearty plates to have all to yourself. Expect brunch classics with Italian flair, including fresh pastries (like the Roman maritozzi filled with custard and fruit conserva), breakfast pizza, meatball breakfast sandwiches, and fried chicken & Liège waffles with amaro maple syrup. To drink, in addition to a special wine list, cocktails like the Elio Cesare and Shakerato Martini are also available. Weekends and holidays only. DETAILS

Elio Volpe West Side 540 West 17th Ave. MAP

Bar Haifa

Another welcome new addition to the brunch scene is Bar Haifa. Opened in November 2023 inside the Deloitte Building at 400 West Georgia, Bar Haifa brings a fresh Palestinian-Israeli dining experience to downtown Vancouver. Whether you’re after savoury (try the Shakshuka with roasted tomato, poached eggs, and feta; Latke & Lox or the Haifa Sabich Burger) or sweet (Challah French toast comes with biscoff anglaise and fresh strawberries or honey & date whipped labneh; and Syrniki Pancakes are finished with saffron whipped cream and cinnamon-spiked maple syrup) the thoughtful, flavourful and fun dishes at Haifa will set you up for the day. DETAILS