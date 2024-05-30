A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Back to: Four Fresh Brunch Options in Vancouver
List Map

Four Fresh Brunch Options in Vancouver

The brunch scene in Vancouver has significantly levelled up over the past few months. Here are some new names to add to your list…
Article
Diner

Four Fresh Brunch Options in Vancouver

Portrait
Bufala brunch spread | Photo credit: Gooseneck Hospitality

Over the past few months, the Vancouver brunch scene has levelled up significantly. While we’re keeping busy gathering the details about all of the city’s great options to include in our upcoming comprehensive brunch master list, we’ve honed in on a few notable places that have just recently entered the brunch game. Here are some new names to add to your list:

BACCHUS

Currywurst at Bacchus | Photo credit: Dee Fahey.

It’s only been a beat since Bacchus launched their new Bavarian Brunch menu, inspired by Chef Hartmann’s German roots – and it’s about time! This particular parcel of southeastern German fare was sorely missing from Vancouver’s dining scene. Expect dishes checking off all of the classics (with a creative twist) – currywurst, schnitzel, spaetzle, weisswurst, pretzel – plus German wines and cocktails to match. Available weekends and holidays only. DETAILS

Bacchus
Downtown
845 Hornby St.
MAP

BUFALA RIVER DISTRICT

Bufala’s Tiramisu French Toast | Photo credit: Gooseneck Hospitality.

Located at 3489 Sawmill Crescent in Southeast Vancouver, Bufala River District offers a charming take on a neighbourhood trattoria with Neapolitan-style pizza, homemade pasta, and a good wine selection (as well as cocktails and cold beer). This bright, modern 80-seat space boasts high ceilings, wooden accents, and a lively but elegant ambiance, without losing a casual come-as-you-are feeling. Their brunch menu tempts into a whole new realm of Italian fare, with Spring Pea Benedict; Eggs in Purgatory (Two Baked Farm Eggs, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Garlic Butter & Smoked Provolone Focaccia, Pecorino, Calabrian Chili Oil), and Tiramisu French Toast. Go big, then walk it off during a post-meal stroll along the Riverfront Park boardwalk. DETAILS

Bufala (River District)
3489 Sawmill Crescent
MAP

Osteria Elio Volpe

Elio Volpe brunch. Photo credit: Ian Lanterman,

Freshly opened and wildly popular, Banda Volpi’snewest Cambie Village restaurant concept, Osteria Elio Volpe, is throwing their hat into the brunch ring. Depending on your dining style, choose between small share plates and hearty plates to have all to yourself. Expect brunch classics with Italian flair, including fresh pastries (like the Roman maritozzi filled with custard and fruit conserva), breakfast pizza, meatball breakfast sandwiches, and fried chicken & Liège waffles with amaro maple syrup. To drink, in addition to a special wine list, cocktails like the Elio Cesare and Shakerato Martini are also available. Weekends and holidays only. DETAILS

Elio Volpe
West Side
540 West 17th Ave.
MAP

Bar Haifa

Biscoff & Strawberries at Bar Haifa | Photo Credit: Rubén Nava | Less Noise Studio.

Another welcome new addition to the brunch scene is Bar Haifa. Opened in November 2023 inside the Deloitte Building at 400 West Georgia, Bar Haifa brings a fresh Palestinian-Israeli dining experience to downtown Vancouver. Whether you’re after savoury (try the Shakshuka with roasted tomato, poached eggs, and feta; Latke & Lox or the Haifa Sabich Burger) or sweet (Challah French toast comes with biscoff anglaise and fresh strawberries or honey & date whipped labneh; and Syrniki Pancakes are finished with saffron whipped cream and cinnamon-spiked maple syrup) the thoughtful, flavourful and fun dishes at Haifa will set you up for the day. DETAILS

Bar Haifa
Downtown
400 West Georgia
MAP

Diner

See more from Diner
Diner East Vancouver

From Pozole to Quesa Fundido: Nine Vancouver Places to Score Legit Latin Food

Here is a grocery-list-style rundown of places where you can order niche dishes, buy top-notch ingredients, and enjoy legit Mexican food, made locally. Basically, whatever Latin flavours you’ve been craving, missing, or hoping to try, you can probably find them at one of these nine spots!
Diner

18 Vancouver Restaurants Named Among the 100 Best in Canada

Explore the Full 2024 List of Canada’s Best Restaurants and Bars, Including Top New Eateries and 50 Best Bars, Plus a Map of 29 Award-Winning Establishments in British Columbia.
Diner Mt. Pleasant

A Look Inside ‘Casa Molina’, Now (Softly) Serving Up Spanish Food in Mount Pleasant

Casa Molina (2211 Manitoba St.) has successfully managed to mix the laid-back, at-home feeling with great service and a strong food and drink program.
Diner Kitsilano

Outtakes From a Maenam-aLena Staff Meal

We love a good family-style staff meal. Last month, we caught wind of a variation on this theme: a staff meal exchange between neighbourbood restaurants, Maenam and AnnaLena.

The Scout Community

Become a member