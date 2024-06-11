Downlow Burgers and Street Hawker Announce The DL Hawker Royale

The Goods From Downlow Burgers

Vancouver, BC, June 11, 2024 – Two Main Street burger giants are teaming up for the ultimate smash burger collaboration. Available for two weeks only – June 14 to 23, 2024 at Street Hawker and June 28 to July 8, 2024 at Downlow Burgers – Doug Stephen of Downlow Burgers and Justin Cheung of Street Hawker have created the DL Hawker Royale. This limited-edition burger features two wagyu smash patties kissed with charcoal tallow, house-made salted egg yolk cheese, DL fried chicken skin, sliced heirloom tomato, shreddice, and Hawker sauce.

“Justin and his team are doing awesome things up at Street Hawker, and we thought it would be fun to collaborate and create a crazy good burger together,” says Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen with wife and partner Lindsey Mann. “The DL Hawker Royale incorporates a bit of DNA from both our concepts – fresh vegetables, Southeast Asian flavours, and a bit of crunch with our fried chicken skin. It’s a whole lot of flavour in one bite.”

In addition to the special burger, guests can also order the Fries Royale ($8.95), featuring truffle dusted crispy crinkle potatoes with truffle sauce. There will also be special add-ons at each location.

“Downlow Burgers has been making excellent burgers for a while now, and it was great working with Doug and his team on creating the DL Hawker Royale, which is truly a great mash up of both our concepts together,” adds Cheung. “We look forward to having our respective guests from both restaurants give it a try very soon. I highly recommend also ordering the Fries Royale!”

The DL Hawker Royale ($19.95) is available over two weeks, starting at Street Hawker, from June 14 to 23, 2024, followed by Downlow Burgers from June 28 to July 8, 2024.

