Mark Your Calendar: Head to It’s Okay Bar for Wings, Wines and Good Times, Nov. 22

Portrait

On November 22nd, It’s Okay Bar is hosting local wine importer, Anna Siradze (Siradze Selections Ltd.), for a Georgian wine pop-up. Nothing too wild – just natural wines, chicken wings, and good times…

If you aren’t familiar with natural wines from Georgia (aka the oldest winemaking region in the world) then you’re in good hands, since Siradze Selections’ portfolio focuses on “regenerative farming, minimal cellar intervention, and the preservation of Georgian traditional winemaking practices”, making this event part party and part history-lesson-in-a-glass.

Guests can expect to experience five different wines hitting five different flavour profiles…plus, It’s Okay’s Chef Jeff will sort you out with as many different chicken wing flavours, and two live DJs will provide the added ambience. Cool people, tasty things to sip and snack on, laid back vibes, and a cool space – not bad for a Wednesday night! The whole thing kicks off at 6pm and winds down at midnight. To lock in your spot, first RSVP here, before connecting with the team at [email protected] to confirm the details of your reservation.

It's Okay
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2481 E Hastings St.
Kate Snyder Does ‘The Dishes’

