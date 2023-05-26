Izakaya-Style Snack and Jazz at Dosanko Every Tuesday Starting May 30th

After eight months of closure due to slow-moving repairs (and slower-moving insurance adjustors) following last year’s fire, beloved Japanese homestyle restaurant, Dosanko is bringing back their popular Izakaya-style pop-up in tandem with live jazz shows beginning Tuesday, May 30th.

These pop-ups are the perfect opportunity to slip up to the bar for a cold beer, Japanese whiskey, beautiful sake flight, house-made Ume-shu (plum wine) or non-alcoholic shiso shrub, and reconnect with the Dosanko crew while also unwinding and enjoying some cool music and tasty food.

The focus of Tuesday night’s special Izakaya-style menu will be one-handed bar snacks enabling you to keep your offhand free for some jazzy-finger snapping (think Chips and French Onion Dip; Dirty Fries topped with either Hayashi or curry sauce and mozzarella cheese; Tonkatsu and Jingisukan skewers; Japanese pickled eggs and Fish Sausage Corn Dogs). However, Dosanko’s regular service menu will also be available – fans of omurice and Tonkatsu rejoice!

Menu items will rotate week to week, as will the ensembles taking the stage. The schedule is as follows:

May 30 – Steve Kaldestad (saxophone), Dave Sikula (guitar), Conrad Good (bass)

June 6 – Thad Bailey-Mai (trumpet). Other band members, TBA

June 13 – Laura Crema (voice), Bill Coon (guitar), Sharon Minemoto (keyboard)

June 20 – Oliver Gannon (guitar), Sharon Minemoto (keyboard), Wynston Minckler (bass)

June 27 – David Blake (guitar) , Jeff Gammon (bass),Joe Poole (drums)

From Dosanko: “Guess what! We are having LIVE JAZZ NIGHT! and starts MAY 30TH TUESDAY! We will be having chef Nathan’s old friend and legendary saxophonist, Steve Kaldestad on the first day. Amazing! During Chef Nathan’s childhood in the Regina Lions Band, he was a trumpet player and was looking up to Steve. It is a great reunion and pretty special that this dream has come true! Do you remember we had our IZAKAYA pop up last year? It was a huge success. I know people are asking when is the next. So we bring some IZAKAYA-style snacks for the JAZZ night as well. Yep! Tuesdays you do not want to miss!”

We agree. The long room and wood-clad walls are nicely set up to support live music in the rear portion of the space; acoustics should be good; and we know the food certainly will be! You do not want to miss Tuesdays. Walk-ins and reservations are both welcome, but be sure to specify if you’re making a reservation for the music and they’ll make sure you get a good spot. Hope to see you there!

Tuesday, May 30 | 6:30-9pm | Dosanko Restarant | DETAILS