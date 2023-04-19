Poplar Grove Winery Launches “Rosé Nouveau 2022”

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Poplar Grove, the award-winning, Penticton, BC-based, family-owned-and-operated winery is introducing the low-alcohol Rosé Nouveau 2022 as part of the BCLDB’s upcoming release on Saturday, April 22.

For many reasons, which include health trends and demographic shifts, low-alcohol, or “low-alc” wine is one of the fastest-growing categories in the wine world. As one of the original five wineries on BC’s Naramata Bench, Poplar Grove continues to be at the forefront of Canadian and international winemaking as evidenced by this wonderfully complex, dry, and fruit-forward low-alc rosé.

Weighing in at 8% ABV (alcohol by volume) and 85 calories per 5oz glass, Poplar Grove Rosé Nouveau 2022 is a hand-picked and estate-sorted blend of Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir. Like its sister vintage, Poplar Grove’s traditional (full alcohol) Rosé, extracted juice from the crushed grapes were left on the skins for three hours before each varietal was separately cold settled and fermented at 15°C to preserve their respective bright fruit flavours.

Under the direct supervision of Poplar Grove Winemaker, Stefan Arnason, the rosé underwent a state-of-the-art extraction process using Juclas Mastermind 50’s osmotic pressure membrane technology to remove ethanol while leaving colour, balance, structure, and aroma intact.

“While the process is remarkably fluid, it’s deceptively delicate,” says Arnason. “It’s not just a matter of removing alcohol, since alcohol is such an integral component and underpins a wine’s complexity, mouthfeel, and structure. Creating Rosé Nouveau 2022 has been an educational journey that has undoubtedly shaped aspects of our future winemaking,” he says.

Released on Saturday, April 22, 2023, the low-alc Rosé Nouveau 2022 will be priced at $25.99 and made available in select BC Liquor Stores.

Rosé Nouveau 2022 may also be purchased at the Poplar Grove Tasting Room (425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton, BC) and online at www.poplargrove.ca while supplies last.

Rosé Nouveau 2022 Tasting Notes: Deep rose petal pink. Bursting with aromas of fresh strawberry and peach with a hint of citrus. A robust palate of juicy watermelon and red fruit is well-balanced with bright acidity. Enjoy as the perfect summer sipper with grilled seafood, triple-cream cheeses, charcuterie, and olive-oil-based pasta or salad.