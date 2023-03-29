Heads Up / Kitsilano

Fresh Changes & New Menus at Maenam are Just Around the Corner

Portrait

Maenam Snacks: Ma Hor (caramelized chicken on pineapple with peanuts and fried shallots); Cupcake of side stripe prawns, ginger, lime; Crispy Thai Wafer with young coconut, Dungeness crab.

Some serious “spring cleaning” has been happening at Maenam restaurant in Kitsilano, leading up to the unveiling of a bunch of exciting developments, both aesthetically and on the menu, starting next week (Tuesday, April 4th)…

Yesterday we popped by the Thai-inspired restaurant’s longstanding location at 1938 West 4th to see the changes up-close and in-person. Here is our report:

Entering the space, you can’t not notice the painting commissioned by Vancouver artist, George Vergette, in Maenam’s signature deep pink hue, hung prominently above a handful of slick, stone-green-coloured custom Terrazzo tabletops in the lounge seating area immediately inside the front door. Nor the Andy Warhol zebra and elephant art prints hanging on the walls of the dining room – animals selected for their significance in Thai culture (elephants are equated with loyalty and longevity, whereas zebras signify safety).

There have also been some dramatic and logistically tactical adjustments to the service style, beginning with the bar area – now a 16-seat lounge dedicated to walk-in guests only, and featuring a new à la carte menu ($18-40) alongside a wine list curated by Kurtis Kolt and a fresh list of cocktails designed by bar manager (also new to the team), Tony Limchai. What’s whetting our mid-day appetite? The Vegetarian gaeng gari curry of confit yams, fried cauliflower, longan & fried shallots (all lunch sets also include rice, daily soup and salad) with a side of hand made roti, for one; and Hat Yai marinated fried chicken coriander salt, fried shallots served with roti & house made sweet chili sauce for another. And to drink, a “Cha Thai Negroni” (Sheringham gin, Thai tea, palm sugar, Cynar, dry vermouth, and Fernet-Branca) or a non-alcoholic lychee lemonade (lychee, fresh lemon, fresh lychee garnish) sounds like a super refreshing addition.

To balance out the shift to laid-back vibes in the front, Maenam’s dining room will be reserved for those who want to go all-in and experience Chef/Owner Angus An’s new daytime lunch sets and family style five-course ($88 per person) evening menu. To take advantage of the latter options, though, you’ve got to book in advance – either by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579 or online here. Check out the full Family Style Chef’s Menu below:

SNACKS
Ma Hor
Caramelized chicken on pineapple with peanuts and fried shallots

Cupcake
Side stripe prawns, ginger, lime, crispy cupcakes

Crispy Thai Wafer
Young coconut, Dungeness crab
—–
CRUDO

King Fish Crudo
Coconut vinaigrette, aromatics
—–
RELISH

Nahm Prik Gapi
Shrimp paste relish with assorted crudités

—–
SOUP

Hot and Sour Soup of Pork Shoulder
Roasted pork shoulder, northern style hot and sour soup or

Hot and Sour Coconut Soup of BC Halibut
Galangal, makrut lime, sawtooth coriander, green apple or

Hot and Sour Coconut Soup of Mushroom (V, VG)
Galangal, tamarind, hedgehog mushrooms
—–
SALAD

Grilled Prawn Salad with Chili Jam
Argentinian prawns, banana blossom, lychee or

Roasted Chicken with Pomelo Salad
Fried shallots, toasted coconuts, free range chicken or

Roasted Beet Salad with Blood Orange (V, VG)
Slow roasted organic beets, blood orange dressing and zest
—–
CURRY

Clam and Sablefish Curry Geng Gari with Dill and Potatoes
Manila clams, accent aromatic curry thickened with potatoes or

Crispy Pork Belly Curry of Heng Leh
Northern style curry with roasted pork belly and lotus or

Roasted Cauliflower Geng Gari and Tofu Custard (V, VG*)
Oven roasted cauliflower, longan, fried shallots and garlic
—–
STIR-FRY

Mushroom XO Stir fried Zucchini and Mushrooms (V, VG)
Housemade mushroom curry xo, stir fried with blue foot mushrooms or

Stir Fried Cumin Lamb Ribs
Braised and stir-fried lamb ribs, fragrant cumin spice blend or

Humboldt Squid and Prawn Pad Cha
green peppercorn, makrut lime leaf, bird’s eye chili & garlic
—–
SIDE VEG
Stir Fried Greens
—–
DESSERTS
Khanom Mor Gaeng
Local hazelnuts, fried shallots

Bo Loy with Dok Jok
Thai dumplings in sweetened coconut milk with lotus wafer
—–
SIGNATURE DISHES & ADD-ONS:
Whole Crab $MP
Choice of Black Pepper or Truffle Scallion (chilled)
48 hours notice

Lobster Clay Pot $ MP
1.5lb lobster cooked with crispy pork jowl and vermicelli 48 hours notice

Maenam is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, beginning at 5pm. Lunch sets are available Wednesday through Saturday, from Noon to 2:30pm, only.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
Fresh Changes & New Menus at Maenam are Just Around the Corner
Come On, Baby, Light My Fire with Maenam’s Bold Valentine’s Day Tasting Menus

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

‘Their There’ Throws It’s Hat in the Ring for Your New Favourite Brunch Spot

Get Cozy with The Stable House Bistro’s Sunday ‘Abendessen’ Menu

Picking Grapes with Reverie Beall

The Floating Respite Within Easy Swimming Reach of Kits Beach

Popular

Where to Grab a Weekday Breakfast Around Vancouver

“Rethink the DTES” on March 28th!

Scout List, Vol. 599

Marché Mon Pitou Announces New Spring Hours and Menu Items

Meet Ex-Teachers, Small Business Owners and Rad Humans, Aiyana Kane & Jackie Avery

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

Do Something Good for Yourself & the Planet by Up-Cycling Your Old Denim

Before you dump your old jeans into your neighbourhood donation bin, you should know that there are other, more creatively satisfying options available...Case in point: THIS Gallery and Nimvar's sewing workshop on Thursday, April 6th.
Heads Up / Downtown

Head Downtown for ‘Here and Now’, Opening at Pendulum Gallery Today

The 10th anniversary of Capture is kicking off with the opening of a new exhibition of lens-based works, showcasing ten new works by ten local artists, on view from Monday, March 27th through Saturday, April 29th.
Heads Up

Where to Grab a Weekday Breakfast Around Vancouver

It's a weekday morning and you want to go out for breakfast - but you've got something beyond coffee and a muffin in mind. No prob. We've compiled a (non-exhaustive but selective) list of our go-to breakfast joints to share with you.

19 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Gather at Massy Arts Society This Sunday, for ‘Around the Table: Literary Readings Celebrating Asian Voices’

Chinatown community hub, Massy Arts Society, is hosting an "afternoon of literary readings and visual art" featuring BC-based talents of different Asian heritages, and centred on a theme that we find especially appealing...