Fresh Changes & New Menus at Maenam are Just Around the Corner

Some serious “spring cleaning” has been happening at Maenam restaurant in Kitsilano, leading up to the unveiling of a bunch of exciting developments, both aesthetically and on the menu, starting next week (Tuesday, April 4th)…
Yesterday we popped by the Thai-inspired restaurant’s longstanding location at 1938 West 4th to see the changes up-close and in-person. Here is our report:
Entering the space, you can’t not notice the painting commissioned by Vancouver artist, George Vergette, in Maenam’s signature deep pink hue, hung prominently above a handful of slick, stone-green-coloured custom Terrazzo tabletops in the lounge seating area immediately inside the front door. Nor the Andy Warhol zebra and elephant art prints hanging on the walls of the dining room – animals selected for their significance in Thai culture (elephants are equated with loyalty and longevity, whereas zebras signify safety).
There have also been some dramatic and logistically tactical adjustments to the service style, beginning with the bar area – now a 16-seat lounge dedicated to walk-in guests only, and featuring a new à la carte menu ($18-40) alongside a wine list curated by Kurtis Kolt and a fresh list of cocktails designed by bar manager (also new to the team), Tony Limchai. What’s whetting our mid-day appetite? The Vegetarian gaeng gari curry of confit yams, fried cauliflower, longan & fried shallots (all lunch sets also include rice, daily soup and salad) with a side of hand made roti, for one; and Hat Yai marinated fried chicken coriander salt, fried shallots served with roti & house made sweet chili sauce for another. And to drink, a “Cha Thai Negroni” (Sheringham gin, Thai tea, palm sugar, Cynar, dry vermouth, and Fernet-Branca) or a non-alcoholic lychee lemonade (lychee, fresh lemon, fresh lychee garnish) sounds like a super refreshing addition.
To balance out the shift to laid-back vibes in the front, Maenam’s dining room will be reserved for those who want to go all-in and experience Chef/Owner Angus An’s new daytime lunch sets and family style five-course ($88 per person) evening menu. To take advantage of the latter options, though, you’ve got to book in advance – either by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579 or online here. Check out the full Family Style Chef’s Menu below:
SNACKS
Ma Hor
Caramelized chicken on pineapple with peanuts and fried shallots
Cupcake
Side stripe prawns, ginger, lime, crispy cupcakes
Crispy Thai Wafer
Young coconut, Dungeness crab
—–
CRUDO
King Fish Crudo
Coconut vinaigrette, aromatics
—–
RELISH
Nahm Prik Gapi
Shrimp paste relish with assorted crudités
—–
SOUP
Hot and Sour Soup of Pork Shoulder
Roasted pork shoulder, northern style hot and sour soup or
Hot and Sour Coconut Soup of BC Halibut
Galangal, makrut lime, sawtooth coriander, green apple or
Hot and Sour Coconut Soup of Mushroom (V, VG)
Galangal, tamarind, hedgehog mushrooms
—–
SALAD
Grilled Prawn Salad with Chili Jam
Argentinian prawns, banana blossom, lychee or
Roasted Chicken with Pomelo Salad
Fried shallots, toasted coconuts, free range chicken or
Roasted Beet Salad with Blood Orange (V, VG)
Slow roasted organic beets, blood orange dressing and zest
—–
CURRY
Clam and Sablefish Curry Geng Gari with Dill and Potatoes
Manila clams, accent aromatic curry thickened with potatoes or
Crispy Pork Belly Curry of Heng Leh
Northern style curry with roasted pork belly and lotus or
Roasted Cauliflower Geng Gari and Tofu Custard (V, VG*)
Oven roasted cauliflower, longan, fried shallots and garlic
—–
STIR-FRY
Mushroom XO Stir fried Zucchini and Mushrooms (V, VG)
Housemade mushroom curry xo, stir fried with blue foot mushrooms or
Stir Fried Cumin Lamb Ribs
Braised and stir-fried lamb ribs, fragrant cumin spice blend or
Humboldt Squid and Prawn Pad Cha
green peppercorn, makrut lime leaf, bird’s eye chili & garlic
—–
SIDE VEG
Stir Fried Greens
—–
DESSERTS
Khanom Mor Gaeng
Local hazelnuts, fried shallots
Bo Loy with Dok Jok
Thai dumplings in sweetened coconut milk with lotus wafer
—–
SIGNATURE DISHES & ADD-ONS:
Whole Crab $MP
Choice of Black Pepper or Truffle Scallion (chilled)
48 hours notice
Lobster Clay Pot $ MP
1.5lb lobster cooked with crispy pork jowl and vermicelli 48 hours notice
Maenam is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, beginning at 5pm. Lunch sets are available Wednesday through Saturday, from Noon to 2:30pm, only.
There are 0 comments