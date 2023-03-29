Fresh Changes & New Menus at Maenam are Just Around the Corner

Some serious “spring cleaning” has been happening at Maenam restaurant in Kitsilano, leading up to the unveiling of a bunch of exciting developments, both aesthetically and on the menu, starting next week (Tuesday, April 4th)…

Yesterday we popped by the Thai-inspired restaurant’s longstanding location at 1938 West 4th to see the changes up-close and in-person. Here is our report:

Entering the space, you can’t not notice the painting commissioned by Vancouver artist, George Vergette, in Maenam’s signature deep pink hue, hung prominently above a handful of slick, stone-green-coloured custom Terrazzo tabletops in the lounge seating area immediately inside the front door. Nor the Andy Warhol zebra and elephant art prints hanging on the walls of the dining room – animals selected for their significance in Thai culture (elephants are equated with loyalty and longevity, whereas zebras signify safety).

There have also been some dramatic and logistically tactical adjustments to the service style, beginning with the bar area – now a 16-seat lounge dedicated to walk-in guests only, and featuring a new à la carte menu ($18-40) alongside a wine list curated by Kurtis Kolt and a fresh list of cocktails designed by bar manager (also new to the team), Tony Limchai. What’s whetting our mid-day appetite? The Vegetarian gaeng gari curry of confit yams, fried cauliflower, longan & fried shallots (all lunch sets also include rice, daily soup and salad) with a side of hand made roti, for one; and Hat Yai marinated fried chicken coriander salt, fried shallots served with roti & house made sweet chili sauce for another. And to drink, a “Cha Thai Negroni” (Sheringham gin, Thai tea, palm sugar, Cynar, dry vermouth, and Fernet-Branca) or a non-alcoholic lychee lemonade (lychee, fresh lemon, fresh lychee garnish) sounds like a super refreshing addition.

To balance out the shift to laid-back vibes in the front, Maenam’s dining room will be reserved for those who want to go all-in and experience Chef/Owner Angus An’s new daytime lunch sets and family style five-course ($88 per person) evening menu. To take advantage of the latter options, though, you’ve got to book in advance – either by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579 or online here. Check out the full Family Style Chef’s Menu below:

SNACKS

Ma Hor

Caramelized chicken on pineapple with peanuts and fried shallots

Cupcake

Side stripe prawns, ginger, lime, crispy cupcakes

Crispy Thai Wafer

Young coconut, Dungeness crab

—–

CRUDO

King Fish Crudo

Coconut vinaigrette, aromatics

—–

RELISH

Nahm Prik Gapi

Shrimp paste relish with assorted crudités

—–

SOUP



Hot and Sour Soup of Pork Shoulder

Roasted pork shoulder, northern style hot and sour soup or



Hot and Sour Coconut Soup of BC Halibut

Galangal, makrut lime, sawtooth coriander, green apple or



Hot and Sour Coconut Soup of Mushroom (V, VG)

Galangal, tamarind, hedgehog mushrooms

—–

SALAD



Grilled Prawn Salad with Chili Jam

Argentinian prawns, banana blossom, lychee or



Roasted Chicken with Pomelo Salad

Fried shallots, toasted coconuts, free range chicken or



Roasted Beet Salad with Blood Orange (V, VG)

Slow roasted organic beets, blood orange dressing and zest

—–

CURRY



Clam and Sablefish Curry Geng Gari with Dill and Potatoes

Manila clams, accent aromatic curry thickened with potatoes or



Crispy Pork Belly Curry of Heng Leh

Northern style curry with roasted pork belly and lotus or



Roasted Cauliflower Geng Gari and Tofu Custard (V, VG*)

Oven roasted cauliflower, longan, fried shallots and garlic

—–

STIR-FRY



Mushroom XO Stir fried Zucchini and Mushrooms (V, VG)

Housemade mushroom curry xo, stir fried with blue foot mushrooms or



Stir Fried Cumin Lamb Ribs

Braised and stir-fried lamb ribs, fragrant cumin spice blend or



Humboldt Squid and Prawn Pad Cha

green peppercorn, makrut lime leaf, bird’s eye chili & garlic

—–

SIDE VEG

Stir Fried Greens

—–

DESSERTS

Khanom Mor Gaeng

Local hazelnuts, fried shallots

Bo Loy with Dok Jok

Thai dumplings in sweetened coconut milk with lotus wafer

—–

SIGNATURE DISHES & ADD-ONS:

Whole Crab $MP

Choice of Black Pepper or Truffle Scallion (chilled)

48 hours notice

Lobster Clay Pot $ MP

1.5lb lobster cooked with crispy pork jowl and vermicelli 48 hours notice

Maenam is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, beginning at 5pm. Lunch sets are available Wednesday through Saturday, from Noon to 2:30pm, only.