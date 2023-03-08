Community News / The Okanagan

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Welcomes New Culinary Talent



Penticton, BC | Poplar Grove Winery is delighted to announce the appointment of Stacy Johnston as the new Executive Chef of The Restaurant at Poplar Grove.

Chef Stacy Johnston is a graduate of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, where she studied professional cooking and was awarded her Red Seal certification in 2015. Stacy’s passion for food began as a kid, growing up on her grandparent’s homestead in Saskatchewan. From an early age, Stacy has had an ingrained sense of appreciation for farming practices and strives to create food that tells the story of the ingredients, where they come from, and the season they grow in. Chef Stacy is very familiar with the Okanagan, as she led the team at the Naramata Inn from inception as Chef de Cuisine after working as a Sous Chef for Ocean Wise in Vancouver, B.C.

Also, joining the Poplar Grove team this season, as our Chef de Cuisine is Minette Lotz. Minette joins us from the Naramata Inn where she held the title of Sous Chef. An avid forager, Minette finds her inspiration from exploring her surroundings and discovering new flavour combinations. A firm believer in what ‘grows together, goes together’, Minette creates dishes that are true to the exact time, place, and season they are created.

In 2013, Minette and Stacy met in the kitchen. Their combined passion saw them cooking across Western Canada, including working with Ocean Wise and opening the Naramata Inn together. In 2022, Stacy and Minette were Resident Chefs at the National Art Center in Ottawa and were named two of ‘Canada’s Next Star Chefs’ by the Globe and Mail.

We are excited for them to begin their new adventure at ‘The Restaurant at Poplar Grove’ as they continue to explore sustainably foraged and locally grown ingredients in the Okanagan.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE
