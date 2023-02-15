Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots is Looking to Fill Two Summer Field Lead Positions Now

Portrait

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | If you love growing and sharing food with your community, being outside with a team, and working with youth, this might be the position for you. Fresh Roots is urgently looking for two summer Field Leads to empower kid and youth farmers to steward & cultivate the schoolyard farms at David Thompson Secondary (South Vancouver) and Vancouver Technical Secondary (East Vancouver). This is a full-time position from May 15th to September 1st. Applications are reviewed immediately. Deadline to apply is February 21st, 2023.

For more information about our current summer hirings, go to https://freshroots.ca/about/job-opportunities/.

Fresh Roots Seeking a New Farmer, Winter Volunteers

