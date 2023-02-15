Fresh Roots is Looking to Fill Two Summer Field Lead Positions Now

The Goods from Fresh Roots
Vancouver, BC | If you love growing and sharing food with your community, being outside with a team, and working with youth, this might be the position for you. Fresh Roots is urgently looking for two summer Field Leads to empower kid and youth farmers to steward & cultivate the schoolyard farms at David Thompson Secondary (South Vancouver) and Vancouver Technical Secondary (East Vancouver). This is a full-time position from May 15th to September 1st. Applications are reviewed immediately. Deadline to apply is February 21st, 2023.
For more information about our current summer hirings, go to https://freshroots.ca/about/job-opportunities/.
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments