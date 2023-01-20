North Van’s ‘Sons of Vancouver Distillery’ Wins Canadian Whisky of the Year

The Goods from Sons Of Vancouver Distillery

Vancouver, BC | The 2023 Canadian Whisky Awards (CWA) were held on January 19th, 2023 in Victoria, BC in conjunction with the Victoria Whisky Festival. Sons of Vancouver Distillery, a craft distillery located in North Vancouver, BC, was awarded the coveted ‘Canadian Whisky of the Year’ award for their 3rd limited-release whisky ‘Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze’.

This is the first time in the 10-year history of the Canadian Whisky Awards that an artisan distillery has taken home the top award. Sons of Vancouver took home a total of six titles, including:

Canadian Whisky of the Year – ‘Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze’

Canadian Whisky of the Year, Artisan Producers – ‘Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze’

All-Rye Whisky of the Year – ‘Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze’

Barrel-Finished Whisky of the Year – ‘Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze’

Gold Medal – ‘Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze’

Silver Medal – ‘Marshmallows over a Campfire’

“We’re just blown away by this award,” states James Lester, Sons of Vancouver’s co-founder and general manager. “To be the first craft distillery to ever win ‘Canadian Whisky of the Year’ feels great. Artisan distillers – particularly in BC – are putting out some of the best whisky in Canada right now, so we’re very humbled by this award.”

‘Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze’ is a limited-release Caribbean-cask whisky that was aged in used bourbon barrels, and finished in ex-rum barrels. It boasts big notes of tropical flavours such as banana, pineapple, and Demerara sugar, paired with vanilla and rye spice. It was released in the summer of 2022, and sold out at the distillery within a week.

“As a newcomer to the whisky industry, you often feel like you’re just trying to keep up with the big guys,” states Jenna Diubaldo, distiller and manager of the distillery’s whisky program. “Our overall goal is to change the way that Canadian rye is perceived in the market, so winning the top award really shows us that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Those hoping to get their hands on a bottle of Sons of Vancouver Distillery’s whisky can follow the distillery on Facebook or Instagram @sonsofvancouver to find out about future releases, or visit sonsofvancouver.ca to purchase a bottle of their amaretto, gin, or other products.