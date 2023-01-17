‘Their There’ Throws It’s Hat in the Ring for Your New Favourite Brunch Spot

Kitsilano’s Their There has launched an ‘all day’ menu that will sort you out for breakfast, brunch and lunch, six days a week!

As long time readers and keen Vancouver diners may remember, before he started AnnaLena, Chef Mike Robbins oversaw the immensely popular brunch program at the (now closed) Oakwood Canadian Bistro on 4th Avenue. Although AnnaLena flirted with the idea of brunch back in their early days, the Michelin-star restaurant quickly narrowed its focus to dinner service – a move that served them well but left a lot of enthusiastic brunch-goers crying for a redux.

Fast forward to 2023, when the AnnaLena, Hundy and Their There crew are all confident that their existing projects and goals are on track and feeling strong, freeing them up to circle back to find the right home for brunch. Which brings us to the recently announced and delightful news that this award-winning team has made Their There that home. (Not to worry – their signature mochi doughnuts and kick-ass coffee are going nowhere; the menu is just being filled out a little.)

Whether it’s fine dining, a simple cup of coffee or a fully loaded burger, we already know that this team doesn’t mess around when it comes to food or service. So it’s unsurprising that they have brought in the ‘big guns’ to make brunch right: Oakwood and AnnaLena alum, Catherine Wong, is in the kitchen with a new all-day menu that includes three types of Benedicts (avocado, tomato + chilli crunch; bacon + everything spice; and tuna + dill); a cereal milk panna cotta granola with strawberry preserve; confit garlic hummus served with house focaccia; pork cassoulet with poached eggs; beef brisket hash; chicken & waffles; and a handful of sandwiches ranging from egg + tomato jam to Croque Madame and a classic ‘Canadian breakfast’ of scrambled eggs, house sausage, bacon, hash browns, focaccia.

At the front of the house, General Manager Sam Thompson, formerly of AnnaLena, has designed a bar and beverage list that includes cocktails. Micheladas, Bloody Marys and Aperol Spritz Mimosas – check!

Their There is now open Tuesday to Sunday, with a full breakfast and lunch menu from 9am-3pm, and a Happy hour service (3-5pm) featuring the full lineup of fried chicken sandwiches plus a few other snacks and drink features. Get the full menu details here.