Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Seeking a Sommelier for Their ‘Little River’ Floating Restaurant

Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Food and Beverage professionals on BC's wild coast?

Nimmo Bay is a luxury retreat location that offers world-renowned customized wilderness, wildlife, culinary and wellness experiences. We are a unique family-owned resort in the heart of Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest, located on the traditional territories of the Gwawaenuk First Nations on the wild shores of the Broughton Archipelago, far away from the everyday. Check out the website www.nimmobay.com for a peek into this world.

We are currently seeking experienced applicants for the role of Sommelier at Little River, our picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay. You can expect a supportive and fast-paced, ever-changing work environment, and the opportunity to join a truly passionate team.

With a focus on wine knowledge, pairings and fine dining service, we are looking for curious and creative individuals who love sharing their passion for hospitality with us and our guests. Applicants should have previous experience in a fast paced fine dining environment, solid foundational wine knowledge, Level 2 WSET certification or equivalent and experience maintaining an inventory system along with regular purchasing orders. Experience hosting educational wine tasting sessions with both fellow team members and guests is an expectation, and in-depth knowledge of BC Wines and biodynamic wines is an asset.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to work with our Food and Beverage Manager, Linnéa LeTourneau and our ambitious, passionate front of house team to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

The stunning backdrop of the Broughton Archipelago sets the stage for hospitality professionals to create unique and intimate dining experiences for our guests, where the Food & Beverage teams collaborate to bring the senses of the wild, natural area into all aspects of our craftsmanship.

We are looking for candidates who bring to the table:

-A solutions-oriented and positive attitude.

-A natural ability to provide personalized and intuitive guest service experiences.

-Exceptional attention to detail with beautiful presentation skills.

-A kind, respectful and adventurous spirit, and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.

-An understanding that safe spaces, teamwork, and a growth mindset create great working environments.

-Flexibility, adaptability and the ability to multi-task and pivot under pressure.

This is a full-time position, 21 days on and 10 days off per month with one day off each week, commencing late March/early April until the end of October. Our team is transferred to Nimmo Bay through Port McNeill, B.C. for every shift, so the ideal candidate must be able to commute to & from Port McNeill on changeover days. If you feel you are the right fit for us, please send your cover letter and resume.

***Timeline expectations: please note for early December we will be gathering applications and potentially conducting a few short screening interviews. Our panel interviews (more formal) with our leadership team will be conducted in early January with a view to have job offers out by late January 2023.

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring neighbors from the surrounding indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly and we'd love to hear from you.