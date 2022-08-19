Strange Fellows Brewing Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Munch from Nicli Antica Pizzeria

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on passionate artisans, farmers and producers. Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today we hear from Strange Fellows Brewing’s FOH Manager, John Aikins-Slade, about the local business providing the SFB tasting room with beer’s perfect food companion…

Which one of your suppliers do you want to give a shout out to? Munch from Nicli Antica Pizzeria.

What makes them so special? We’re very grateful to have such high-quality restaurant partners across the lower mainland. So, when Nicli Antica approached us about carrying their pizza in our Tasting Room, it was a no-brainer. Authenticity is something we value greatly at Strange Fellows, and Nicli shares that philosophy. Using the seasons’ freshest local ingredients, Nicli Antica honours the tradition of four generations of the Nicli family.

How is Munch featured on your menu? Capricciosa 10” Pizza, $16. Available Sunday – Wednesday 12pm – 9pm, Thursday 12pm – 10pm, Friday, Saturday 12pm – 11pm.

Is there a local glass of wine or beer that you’d like to suggest pairing with this dish? As we all know, pizza and beer go together like hops and malt. It’s great to be able to pair four different Nicli pizzas with our constantly rotating and seasonal Tap List. The Capricciosa pizza – with a tomato base, artichokes, mushrooms, prosciutto, and slight kick – washes down perfectly with our Beldame Pilsner. Available year round in our tasting room, Beldame is bright, clean, and crisp with a refreshing bitterness and earthy character from the Noble Saaz hop.