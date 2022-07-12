Summer Concerts Return to CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna

The Goods from CedarCreek Estate Winery

Kelowna, BC | After too long an absence, CedarCreek Estate Winery’s Summer Concert Series returns this year, featuring two Canadian east coast sensations taking the stage on Wednesday, July 20, and Wednesday, August 17.

Tim Baker — Wednesday, July 20

Tim Baker is a singer-songwriter from St. John’s, Newfoundland, and former lead singer of the indie-rock band Hey Rosetta! His recent music draws from both the ’70s songwriters that filled his childhood home, as well as contemporaries like Feist and The Barr Brothers, aiming to bring beauty and hope into listeners’ lives. Purchase tickets here.

Matt Andersen — Wednesday, August 17

Matt Andersen is a JUNO-nominated blues guitarist and singer-songwriter from Perth-Andover, New Brunswick, who performs more than 200 sell-out shows across North America and Europe every year. Throughout his career, Matt has shared the stage with Bo Diddley, Little Feat, Gregg Allman, Serena Ryder and many more. His ninth album, House to House, was released this year. Purchase tickets here.

Set against the backdrop of a beautiful North Okanagan sunset, this intimate concert experience in the Pavilion at CedarCreek is the perfect way to spend a night in wine country.

“Tim Baker and Matt Andersen are both awesome artists,” says CedarCreek winemaker Taylor Whelan. “They’re coastal Canadians from the Maritimes and there’s an unmistakable authenticity to them that’s really refreshing.”

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back our community for concerts this summer,” adds Guest Experience Manager Brynne Dickson. “The intimate nature of the outdoor concert space and the stunning sunsets here make this a one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss.”

Customize Your Concert Experience

There are three different ticket options available to make each wine and music lover’s experience at CedarCreek as perfect as can be.

Music & Wine

Your ticket includes 2 glasses of CedarCreek Estate wine, live music, and complimentary shuttle service from various central pick-up points around Kelowna. $280 per person

Music, Mezze & Wine

Your ticket includes 2 glasses of CedarCreek Estate wine, live music, a Mediterranean-inspired mezze snack box prepared by Home Block chef Neil Taylor, and complimentary shuttle service. $320 per person

Top Table Seating

Book a table for 4 and make a night of it. This V.I.P. experience includes table seating for 4, a welcome glass of sparkling wine, bottle service, live music, a shared Mezze Platter, and complimentary shuttle service. $1,400 per group of 4

Find more information and purchase tickets for each of these concert experiences here.