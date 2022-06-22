Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Popping Up in North Van All Summer Long

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is taking its seafood show on the road and teaming up with Copperpenny Distilling Co. for four exclusive oysters-and-cocktail pop-ups at the North Vancouver distillery (103-288 Esplanade East) on select Sunday afternoons throughout the summer.

Oyster aficionados and cocktail acolytes can come together and pair some of Fanny Bay’s best bivalves with handcrafted drinks from the Copperpenny stills during each of the events, which take place in the distillery’s lounge in the Lower Lonsdale Shipyards District from 2 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) on July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

Fanny Bay shuckers will be on hand to serve up premium oyster varieties — PEI Sweet Selects, BC Sunseekers and Washington State Kumamotos on June 12 and seasonally inspired ‘Shuckers’ Choice’ selections at the following events — for $24 a half dozen or $42 a dozen per person while the Copperpenny crew will offer a curated menu of gin-based libations created especially for each occasion for an additional $17 per person.

Oysters and cocktails will also be available to order on an à-la-carte basis at each event, as well as unique Oyster Shooter creations that include Shooter No. 001 (a Sunseeker oyster atop Copperpenny Caesar shot) and Shooter No. 002 (a Sunseeker oyster atop Copperpenny Social Project Gin No. 005 shot) for $8 each.

COPPERPENNY X FANNY BAY

OYSTERS AND COCKTAIL TASTING MENU

2 to 7 p.m. on July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11 ~ FANNY BAY OYSTERS

$24 per half dozen, $42 per dozen June 12 Selection SUNSEEKERS

Desolation Sound, BC

(mild brine, clean tasting notes of melon rind & cucumber) KUMAMOTOS

Washington State, USA

(sweet, clean, fruity finish) SWEET SELECTS

Prince Edward Island

(briny, sweet finish, crisp minerality) ~ JUNE 17 COCKTAIL PAIRING MENU

$17 Epernay

Social Gin No. 005, Champagne cordial,

lemon bitters Kensington

Social Gin No. 005, salted cucumber cordial,

peach bitters Niigata

Social Gin No. 005, Junmai Ginjo sake,

honeydew cordial, orange bitters

RESERVATIONS

A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay X Copperpenny Distilling Sunday Oyster and Cocktail Tasting Events at Copperpenny on July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 are available by emailing info@copperpennydistilling.com.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

For more about Fanny Bay Oysters, visit fannybayoysters.com. To enquire about Fanny Bay catering services, contact Calvin Shiu at CalvinS@fannybayoysters.com.