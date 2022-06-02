Find ‘Fresh Roots’ at Four Farmers Markets This Season

The Goods from Fresh Roots
Vancouver, BC | You can find the Fresh Roots team at one of four markets in the Lower Mainland, including the Riley Park Vancouver Farmers Market, from June 11th through October. Buying our schoolyard farm-grown produce is a great way to support our land-based programming for kids and youth.
Check out this awesome video by the BC Farmers’ Market Association, released today!
Riley Park Farmers Market
Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Italian Cultural Centre
3075 Slocan St.
Delta Farm Roots Mini School
6570 1A Ave., Delta, BC
There are 0 comments