Back to: Find ‘Fresh Roots’ at Four Farmers Markets This Season
List Map

Find ‘Fresh Roots’ at Four Farmers Markets This Season

Article
Community News

Find ‘Fresh Roots’ at Four Farmers Markets This Season

Portrait

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | You can find the Fresh Roots team at one of four markets in the Lower Mainland, including the Riley Park Vancouver Farmers Market, from June 11th through October. Buying our schoolyard farm-grown produce is a great way to support our land-based programming for kids and youth.

Check out this awesome video by the BC Farmers’ Market Association, released today!

Riley Park Farmers Market
East Vancouver
Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada
MAP

Italian Cultural Centre
East Vancouver
3075 Slocan St.
MAP

Suwa'lkh School
Coquitlam
1432 Brunette Ave.
MAP

Delta Farm Roots Mini School
6570 1A Ave., Delta, BC
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

A Look Inside Folke, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

To Live For Bakery and Cafe Opening Soon in East Van

Our First Look Inside Kafka’s In The Park

Tara Davies Does ‘The Dishes’

New ‘Aburi Market’ Opening in West Vancouver on June 1st

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing Announces New ‘Helping Hands Project Series’ Beer Release
Community News

Mister and Lee’s Donuts Collaborate on Special Anniversary Chocolate Ice Cream Donut Creation

2 Places
Community News / South Granville

Introducing Jana Rayne MacDonald, Ian Tan Gallery’s June Artist of the Month
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Set to Release Maple Rye Whisky in Advance of Father’s Day