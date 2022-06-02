Find ‘Fresh Roots’ at Four Farmers Markets This Season

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | You can find the Fresh Roots team at one of four markets in the Lower Mainland, including the Riley Park Vancouver Farmers Market, from June 11th through October. Buying our schoolyard farm-grown produce is a great way to support our land-based programming for kids and youth.

Check out this awesome video by the BC Farmers’ Market Association, released today!

Riley Park Farmers Market East Vancouver Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Italian Cultural Centre East Vancouver 3075 Slocan St. MAP

Suwa'lkh School Coquitlam 1432 Brunette Ave. MAP