Poplar Grove Winery Adds New, Low Alcohol ‘2021 Rosé Nouveau’ to Their Portfolio

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Vancouver, BC | Poplar Grove has released their 2021 Rosé Nouveau, a low alcohol, still wine, with a vibrant rose petal pink colour and a juicy finish on the palette. The Rosé Nouveau is the first low alcohol, low calorie wine in the Poplar Grove Portfolio.

The Rosé Nouveau is a blend of Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir from Poplar Grove’s estate vineyards. To ensure this new wine has texture and flavour similar to Poplar Grove’s traditional Rosé, Winemaker, Stefan Arnason, used a piece of equipment called a “Juclas Mastermind 50”. This specialized equipment was designed for the purpose of reducing alcohol percentage in wine through the direct passage of finished wine gently through the membrane. “This project has improved the level of analysis in our overall winemaking to hit alcohol and calorie levels. This has been exciting because this process will continue to help us be more accurate in all aspects of our future winemaking” says Arnason when asked what excites him about the new project.

A study done by NielsenIQ in 2021 shows a 27% increase in sales of low and non-alcohol wines. In another study done by Canadian Company Select Wines, 60% of regular wine drinkers are likely to consume low calorie/alcohol wine and 70% of regular wine drinkers will pick a lighter version of their favourite brand if it offers a similar style and flavour profile.

Poplar Grove is widely recognized for crafting exceptional wines and the Rosé Nouveau is no exception. When asked about the new portfolio addition, Tony Holler, Owner and President, had this to say: “I am surprised that there are so many people looking for low calorie wine. According to our findings, younger people are leading the interest in low calorie products, and I think our Rose Nouveau, which is just as high in quality as the rest of our portfolio, will be attractive to the younger demographic and introduce them to our brand. I hope they appreciate the quality of the wine and recognize that we are trying to produce a product for them so that they are not excluded from our portfolio of wines. We want people to love the Rosé Nouveau and in turn, get to know more about Poplar Grove.”

The Rosé Nouveau 2021 is available for purchase from the winery tasting room, at www.poplargrove.ca and at fine retail stores throughout British Columbia.