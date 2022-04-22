Canada’s One-of-a-Kind Wilderness Retreat, Sonora Resort, Opens for Its 2022 Season May 1st

The Goods from Sonora Resort

Vancouver, BC | Canada’s world-class wilderness retreat, Sonora Resort, officially welcomes guests to its island paradise for its 2022 season, starting Sunday, May 1, 2022. Located on the edge of the Great Bear Rainforest, Sonora Resort is renowned for its unparalleled remote access to British Columbia’s pristine environments, elegant accommodations, warm hospitality, five-star facilities, and gourmet cuisine.

Since 2009, Sonora Resort has been a part of the prestigious Relais & Chateâux family, a global network of the world’s finest hoteliers, chefs and restaurateurs that have set the standard for excellence in hospitality.

“Sonora Resort is situated in one of the most beautiful locations of the world, and we are thrilled to open for a full season in our 19th year,” says Kaitlin Ross, General Manager of Sonora Resort. “There is definitely a thirst for travel again, and we are seeing this reflected in our current bookings and enquiries so far, especially from the US, UK, and of course fellow Canadians. People are looking to travel, and we cannot be more excited to open our doors for guests new and old.”

The 2022 season marks a full return to Sonora Resort’s memorable activities and experiences, from a variety of fishing options, ocean adventures, wilderness escapades, to once-in-a-lifetime helicopter glacier visits, relaxing spa treatments, and gourmet meals. There are a multitude of ways for guests to discover the best of British Columbia’s hidden rainforest archipelago. Highlights include:

Guided Salmon Fishing

With experienced guides, sophisticated gear, and a fleet of Grady-White fishing vessels, Sonora provides guests everything they need for a successful outing. All five of the main Pacific salmon varieties swim the waters around Sonora including Chinook, Pink, Sockeye, Coho and Chum. As a proud member of the Sport Fishing Institute of B.C., Sonora Resort practices catch-and-release fishing and encourage guests to take just what they need during saltwater salmon trips.

Eco-Adventure Tours

One of Sonora Resort’s most popular ocean expeditions, guests enjoy a West Coast safari experience aboard an open-air, 28-foot zodiac-style boat. Each day in nature is unique, and guides customize each outing for the best viewing opportunities, from watching B.C.’s incredible local tidal rapids to potentially seeing resident wildlife in the area, such as Bald Eagles, Stellar sea lions, Dall’s porpoises, and Pacific white-sided dolphins.

Grizzly Bear Tours

From late August to October, Sonora Resort partners with the Homalco First Nation to bring guests to the Orford River for grizzly bear viewing. Grizzly bears are notoriously elusive and it is a marvel to witness them at ease in their natural habitat while they feast on spawning salmon. Throughout the tour, guests will be treated to stories and knowledge from experienced guides about bears, salmon, the Homalco people and their long-standing ties to the land.

During their stay, guests are treated to culinary excellence at the award-winning Tyee Dining Room. Executive Chef Justine Smith and her team honour the bounty of Canada’s West Coast, telling the story of land and sea through refined tasting menus and a la carte dishes.

“This is Justine’s seventh season with us at Sonora Resort, and we are extremely proud of our incredible food and beverage program,” adds Ross. “We celebrate the changing seasons of the Pacific Northwest, where every ingredient on the plate is carefully curated and considered.”

This year, Sonora Resort has unveiled several special travel packages available season-round including: a Couple’s West Coast Getaway ($2,970 low season; $5,055 high season), featuring three nights in a Gold Room, wine pairings with dinner, $100 Island Currents Spa credit, and chilled sparkling wine upon arrival; and the Sonora Sea Breeze ($4,870 low season; $6,955 high season) perfect for guests who love to fish and relax, and includes three nights in a Gold Room, Fisherman’s Fix massage for two, and eight hours of fishing on a 25ft vessel.

Sonora Resort is open May 1, 2022 until October 15, 2022 this season. Guests interested in booking a stay can visit www.sonoraresort.com for more information or by calling 604-233-0460.