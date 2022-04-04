This Spring Stock Up With Poplar Grove Winery’s New ‘Rosé 2021’

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Having completely sold out of our 2020 vintage, the arrival of Poplar Grove’s new Rosé 2021 is exciting news for folks ready to embrace the spring!

This wine goes perfectly with the advent of warmer weather and longer daylight hours. The Rosé 2021 consists of hand picked and sorted grapes – Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet franc, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon – of which their juices were left on the skins for four hours before being cold settled, fermented and bottled. The result is a wonderfully complex dry wine, with an attractive rose petal pink hue, that’s ready to be enjoyed now! Tasting notes include aromas of fresh raspberries and apricot combined with an enticing hint of blood orange. A robust palate of ripe nectarines and cantaloupe is well-balanced with subtle citrus notes. We recommend serving it as an opener to your evening or on its own, as an aperitif.

The Rosé 2021 is currently available to purchase directly from the Poplar Grove Winery website for $21.65 per bottle.