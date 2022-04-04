Community News / The Okanagan

This Spring Stock Up With Poplar Grove Winery’s New ‘Rosé 2021’

Portrait

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Having completely sold out of our 2020 vintage, the arrival of Poplar Grove’s new Rosé 2021 is exciting news for folks ready to embrace the spring!

This wine goes perfectly with the advent of warmer weather and longer daylight hours. The Rosé 2021 consists of hand picked and sorted grapes – Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet franc, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon – of which their juices were left on the skins for four hours before being cold settled, fermented and bottled. The result is a wonderfully complex dry wine, with an attractive rose petal pink hue, that’s ready to be enjoyed now! Tasting notes include aromas of fresh raspberries and apricot combined with an enticing hint of blood orange. A robust palate of ripe nectarines and cantaloupe is well-balanced with subtle citrus notes. We recommend serving it as an opener to your evening or on its own, as an aperitif.

The Rosé 2021 is currently available to purchase directly from the Poplar Grove Winery website for $21.65 per bottle.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE
This Spring Stock Up With Poplar Grove Winery’s New ‘Rosé 2021’
The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Announces 2022 Season Spring Hours and Menus

There are 0 comments

On Distorting Realities and Exploring the Nature Within With Local Painter, Lukas Mouka

We recently chatted with the Campbell River based painter, ahead of his solo show at the Xchanges Gallery in Victoria, opening on Friday, April 1st.

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Announces 2022 Season Spring Hours and Menus

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery Looking to Add to Their Talented Culinary Team

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Now Hiring for Their 2022 Season

Popular

6 Places
The Dishes

Matthew “The Dumpling King” Murtagh-Wu Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, Murtagh-Wu reveals a penchant for foods cooked in leaves, and a couple of Vancouver spots serving up eats that he's willing to wait in line for...

The New Breed / Main Street

Rhys Amber Sits Down With Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson of Published

The New Breed / Gastown

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

When your dinner menu is as precisely executed and beautifully plated as those of Chef Lee Cooper’s, at award-winning L'Abattoir Restaurant, your desserts had better be equally spectacular. Pastry chef Oliver Bernardino understands this, and he’s up to the task.

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

The Lazy Gourmet Introduces Egg-Citing Easter Catering Options

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Chef Tommy Shorthouse Reveals New Spring Menu

Community News / North Vancouver

Windfall Cider Collaborates with Homecoming to Create Two Exclusive Candles

Community News / East Vancouver

Edge Catering Takes a Modern Approach to Easter Dinner’s Traditional Classics