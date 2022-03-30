Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

Portrait

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up. The Boxcar GM, Tadia, had made the following announcement on IG:

“We received some heartbreaking news yesterday. Unfortunately, the building is being sold and we have only one month left before we have to be out. We will be trying to contact the new owners to ask if we can work out any possibility of having a bit more time in our beloved bar. But chances are slim, and it’s looking like our last day will be April 30th. We are shocked with how quickly this is all happening feel at a loss for words. Thank you all for your support over the years. The community and friendships that have been built here are more wonderful than we could have ever imagined. We love you all so much. Please come see us during our last few weeks.”

I can’t imagine what this must feel like for Patryk, Ezra Kish (co-owner), Tadia and the whole family at The Boxcar.

Also a bummer: Pizzaria Farina is named on the same eviction notice.

30 days is an asshole move.

Patrick’s first concern was his staff (he had been making calls around town to find positions for the people who work at The Boxcar so that they wouldn’t have to panic). I don’t know the building owners, but my guess is that they were not making any calls or even thinking about what it feels like to have the carpet pulled from underneath you with only one month to pay bills, pack up, clear out, find a new job, and say goodbye to a business that you poured your heart into for eight years.

The Boxcar could use your support over the next few weeks… head in for a drink, tip well and pay your respects.

Slip back in time to December 2014, when The Boxcar was getting ready to open its doors:

  • boxcar
  • IMG_3700
  • Patrick | Boxcar
  • Boxcar
  • IMG_3701
  • Boxcar interior
  • Boxcar
  • boxcar1
  • Boxcar interiors
Boxcar
Neighbourhood: Main Street
923 Main St. | 604-398-4010 | WEBSITE
Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out
Beer Brief, Vol. 56

There are 2 comments

  1. such devastating news! and i hadn’t even considered that farina would be in the same boat.

  2. There is more to this story than a great bar and a pizza joint (possibly) closing their doors. This building was owned by the Sahota family, the worst and most negligent slumlord in the city. The conditions in their SROs are deplorable — see closure of Balmoral and Regent hotels which have ultimately been purchased by the City with intent to convert to safe housing for folks who are otherwise on the street. Repairs that were reluctantly undertaken on ground floor of Cobalt led to closure of the Cobalt bar, I believe. Curious to know if the new building owner is a private entity or the City.

    Long history and a complex set of issues that affects these bar & restaurant business owners but more significantly the city’s most vulnerable humans.

Main Street

The New Breed / Main Street

The New School: Talking Burnout, Balance, Sourcing and Spoons, With Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn

Rhys sat down with “Dev” a few weeks ago to talk about his dedication and embrace for change in both the profession and on the plate.

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd On Opening a New Bar And Maintaining a Legacy

Fallick and Drozd have already experienced the ups and downs of opening and then running a bar together (they co-own The American), so listening to their stories about how and why they took over the once extremely popular Taurus Veterans Club on Main Street left me elated.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Popular

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

Heads Up / Main Street

Heads-Up: The Boxcar Given 30 Days to Pack Up and Clear Out

I happened to be having a beer with Boxcar co-owner Patryk Drozd yesterday afternoon when his phone started blowing up.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Kitsilano

Mister’s Second Location, ‘Mister Ice Cream Bar’, Now Open in Kitsilano

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Get Primed for Spring Foraging Season with Eat Wild’s March Workshops

Led by local foraging pros, Dylan Eyers and Jody Peck, the three-part series begins with a free info session tonight (March 24th from 6:30-7:30pm) and, at the time of publication, only three spaces are still available!

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Recipe for Nowruz Specialty, ‘Sabzi Polo’

Nowruz (the Persian New Year) is coming up quickly, on Sunday March 20th. If your plan for the holiday includes keeping cozy at home, then consider trying your hand at making the recipe for this traditional rice dish.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

Heads Up / Burnaby

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

Miss the buzz of a big, beer-fuelled festival? Then block Saturday, August 13th off of your calendar (and Sunday the 14th, just in case a day of post-fest recovery is needed).