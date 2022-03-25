Community News / The Okanagan

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Announces 2022 Season Spring Hours and Menus

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | We are thrilled to announce that the Restaurant at Poplar Grove is now open for our Spring 2022 season!

A new season means fresh menus created by Chef Rob Ratcliffe and his talented kitchen team, including small plates – like Hiramisa (Yellowtail Kingfish) with shaved foie, green apple, mushroom, chardonnay; baby beets with gorgonzola, endive, pickled raisins, banyuls vinegar – and main courses such as braised chuck flat with cheddar streusel, pomme anna, and bordelaise, or a slow baked petrel sole with smoked mussels, brandade, and horseradish cream. Since re-opening at the beginning of March, our Spring menus are already receiving rave reviews! Of course, all of our menu items are best enjoyed accompanied with wines from Poplar Grove Winery, from our Restaurant wine menu, along with our spectacular views of the Okanagan Lake.

Until May 23rd, 2022, the Restaurant will be open for service during the following hours:

Brunch: Sunday 11:00am to 4:00pm
Lunch: Thursday and Friday 11:30am to 2:00pm, Saturday 11:30am to 3:00pm
Dinner: Wednesday to Saturday 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Although walk-ins will be accommodated whenever possible, we recommend diners reserve their tables in advance in order to guarantee their spaces. Reservations for brunch, lunch and dinner can be made on the Poplar Grove website.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE
