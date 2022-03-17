Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Sonora Resort Looking to Add to Their Talented Culinary Team

Portrait

The Goods from Sonora Resort

Sonora Island, BC | As a proud member of Relais & Châteaux – an association of the world’s finest hoteliers, chefs and restaurateurs – Sonora Resort‘s shared vision is to make a better world through cuisine and hospitality. Our passionate team of culinary experts are key to making this vision a reality.

In Sonora’s kitchen and restaurant, you work alongside some of the most talented professionals in the industry. Some have gone on to win Top Chef Canada (Matthew Stowe), win Bronze at Gold Medal Plates and own their own delicious restaurant (Terry Pichor, Il Posto), be featured on Global News segments (Lukas Gurtner), launch their own delicious bakery/cafe (Claire Livia Lassam, Livia), become Executive Chefs at other Relais & Châteaux properties (Carmen Ingham at the Wickaninnish Inn) and Executive Pastry Chefs at leading food and beverage establishments (Dominic Fortin, Fairmont in Whistler). Most of these chefs began working for Sonora in mid or entry level roles.

Our Culinary Team is now led by our brilliant Executive Chef, Justine Smith, a previous member of the opening team for award-winning Hawksworth Restaurant and London’s Michelin-starred The Square Restaurant.

We are now hiring for several seasonal roles (May – October) on our Culinary Team, including Pastry Chef. View all openings here.

Apply by emailing your application to: careers@sonoraresort.com.

Sonora Resort
Region: The Islands
Sonora Island | 604-233-0460 | WEBSITE
Relais & Châteaux ‘Sonora Resort’ is Hiring Chefs, Servers, and a Sommelier

