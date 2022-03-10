Heads Up / Burnaby

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

Miss the buzz of a big, beer-fuelled festival? Then block Saturday, August 13th off of your calendar (and Sunday the 14th, just in case a day of post-fest recovery is needed) because Fruit Beer Fest 2022 is coming!

This year’s outdoors celebration of fruit-forward beers (and other fermented beverages, including cider) is happening at the Swangard Stadium in Central Park, Burnaby. In addition to a ridiculously good line-up of BC, Canadian and US breweries, there will also be food (expect everything from burgers and Quesabirria tacos, to Vietnamese and Thai food) and live entertainment (Geekenders Burlesque and various musical acts). Additionally, attendees can shop a marketplace featuring local goods and a section dedicated to the Nikkei National Museum Cultural Centre, including a preview of their Nikkei Garden Farmer’s Market.

Ticket sales for Fruit Beer Fest 2022 go live on Friday, March 25th at 10am. Chances are good that they will go quickly – so sign up for a reminder and don’t snooze! Included in the price of admission (starting at $69.99 per person) is all of the beer and cider that you can (responsibly) drink, plus a souvenir drinking glass. A portion of ticket sales proceeds is being allotted to the WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre.

Bookmark this page to purchase your tickets and, in the meantime, peruse the confirmed list of brewery participants (more to be added) below:

33 Acres Brewing (Vancouver, BC)
A-Frame Brewing (Squamish, BC)
Another Beer Co. (New Westminster, BC)
Backcountry Brewing (Squamish, BC)
Barnside Brewing (Delta, BC)
Beachwood Blendery (Long Wood, CA)
Beer Zombies (Las Vegas, NV)
Cannery Brewing (Penticton, BC)
Camp Beer Co. (Langley, BC)
Casey Brewing & Blending (Glenwood Springs, CO)
Container Brewing (Vancouver, BC)
East Van Brewing (Vancouver, BC)
Equilibrium Brewery (Middletown, NY)
Fair Isle Brewing (Seattle, WA)
Field House Brewing (Abbotsford, BC)
Four Winds Brewing (Delta, BC)
Hill Farmstead Brewery (Greensboro Bend, VT)
House Of Funk Brewing (North Van, BC)
Nickel Brook Brewing (Burlington, ON)
Perennial Artisan Ales (St. Louis, MO)
Ravens Brewing (Abbotsford, BC)
Reverence Barrel Works (Cambridge, ON)
Russell Brewing (Surrey, BC)
Sante Adairius Rustic Ales (Capitola, CA)
Small Pony Barrel Works (Kanata, ON)
Smog City Brewing (Torrance, CA)
Studio Brewing (Burnaby, BC)
Smugglers Trail (Langley, BC)
Wildeye Brewing (North Van, BC)
Wild Ambition Brewing (Kelowna, BC)

Swangard Stadium
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
3883 Imperial St. | 604-297-4848 | WEBSITE
