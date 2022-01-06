Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Seeking to Fill Several FOH and BOH Positions

The Goods from Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

Mount Waddington A, BC | Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Food and Beverage professionals on BC’s wild coast?

Nimmo Bay is a luxury retreat location that offers world-renowned customized wilderness, wildlife, culinary and wellness experiences. We are a unique family-owned resort in the heart of Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest, located on the traditional territories of the Gwawaenuk First Nations on the wild shores of the Broughton Archipelago, far away from the everyday. Check out the website www.nimmobay.com for a peek into this world.

We are currently seeking experienced applicants for multiple positions for both the Front of House and Kitchen Teams at Little River, our picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay. You can expect a supportive and fast-paced, ever-changing work environment, and the opportunity to join a truly passionate team.

The current openings for the Kitchen are Team Cook and Chef de Partie positions to lead our Pastry, Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner sections. We are also interviewing to fill the role of Sous Chef to be responsible in assisting the Executive Chef in menu planning, directing food preparation, and managing of kitchen team members, and inventory. The ideal BOH applicants should have a minimum of 4 years of line-cook experience, preferably in a fine dining and/or resort environment and a strong background in creating innovative dishes with a focus on sustainability and utilizing fresh local produce and foraged ingredients. Culinary qualification from an accredited institution is preferred. Food Safe certification is a must. Breakfast cooking experience is an asset.

For our Front of House team, we are seeking experienced applicants to fill the positions of Bartender and Servers. With a focus on cocktails, wine pairings and fine dining service, we are looking for curious and creative individuals who love sharing their passion for hospitality with us and our guests. FOH applicants should have previous experience in a fast paced environment, a solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails and introductory wine knowledge. The lead bartender candidate will be experienced in creating cocktail and non-alcoholic drink menus and recipes, and sharing bar knowledge with other service team members. The ideal server candidates will have experience in casual fine-dining or higher with a strong knowledge of food and beverage (wine, coffee, cocktail) culture and etiquette. Experience serving in a breakfast dining setting is a plus. WSET or other equivalent sommelier certifications in wine and spirits are considered an asset. Experience in coffee service is a bonus.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our food and beverage director, Linnéa LeTourneau, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

The stunning backdrop of the Broughton Archipelago sets the stage for hospitality professionals to create unique and intimate dining experiences for our guests, where the Food & Beverage teams collaborate to bring the senses of the wild, natural area into all aspects of our craftsmanship.

We are looking for candidates who bring to the table:

-A solutions-oriented and positive attitude.

-A natural ability to provide personalized and intuitive guest service experiences.

-Exceptional attention to detail with beautiful presentation skills.

-A kind, respectful and adventurous spirit, and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.

-An Understanding that safe spaces, teamwork, and a growth mindset create great working environments.

-Flexibility, adaptability and the ability to multi-task and pivot under pressure.

These are full-time positions, 21 days on and 10 days off per month with one day off each week, commencing April until the end of October. Our team is transferred to Nimmo Bay through Port McNeill, B.C. for every shift, so the ideal candidate must be able to commute to & from Port McNeill on change over days. If you feel you are the right fit for us, please send your cover letter and resume to linnea@nimmobay.com.

Diversity & Inclusion statement:

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring neighbors from the surrounding indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly and we’d love to hear from you.