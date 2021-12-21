From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Cinematic Relic Serving as an Important Personal Reminder

Portrait

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“Looking at a hundred year old object like this reminds me to live with intention, own ones “mistakes”, and to trust your vision.”

In this edition of From the Collection, Dustin Clark, Visitor Experience Lead and Digital Content Specialist at the Museum of Vancouver, highlights a piece of early American-made filmic technology: a 1930s film editor

“This object, to me, represents intention and trust. Before the widespread use of digital video editing, cutting and pasting together real pieces of film on a machine like this was time consuming, and mistakes were expensive. But it also meant that creative decisions were made with intent, and forced one to trust their instincts. Digital film editing revolutionized and democratized the making motion pictures, but has also, in my opinion, devolved into an era of storytelling created in post; films “found” rather than captured. Looking at a hundred year old object like this reminds me to live with intention, own ones “mistakes”, and to trust your vision. In life, you can’t “fix it in post”!”


Take a look at more objects in the collection here.

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
FROM THE COLLECTION // The Cinematic Relic Serving as an Important Personal Reminder
The MOV Announces Weekly Food Drive and New Natural Dye Workshop

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Kitsilano

Picking Grapes with Melanie Gravel

The seasoned local Wine Director (Nicli, Origo Club, Bishop's) and current General Manager at Delara Restaurant fields our list of wine-related questions...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Chef Tojo, of Vancouver's highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo's Restaurant, shares his most special and memorable kitchen tool...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

May the Prettiest Restaurant in Kitsilano Rest in Peace

From 2016 to 2021, the award-winning Mak N Ming consistently met guest's high expectations with sincerity and skill.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

This new installation will help us understand how different peoples have interacted with Greater Vancouver's natural environment.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

You Need To Try This

Maximize Down Time Over The Holidays With These Easy-As-It-Gets One-Stop Feasts

Easy-as-it-gets one-stop feast ideas to make 'down time' a more feasible reality this holiday season.

Celebrate Winter Solstice with Sweet and Sticky Rice Balls

Lineage Ceramics Founder, Shuobi Wu, shares a fond memory and family recipe for the traditional Dongzhi (Winter Solstice) treat.

You Should Know

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

An in-depth look at how the role of these little 'easy-to-peel' Chinese oranges has evolved since their introduction to Vancouver circa the late 19th century.

Previous
Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Offer Holiday and New Year’s Features
Next
On Being a Barfly, Playing with Clay and Going to “Bummer Jail”, with Alex Jakouv

From The Collection

See more from From The Collection
From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // Irish Fight, Resolve and Determination Distilled Into a Whiskey Bottle

Restaurant owner, Seán Heather, teases our tastebuds with a handsome and delicious rarity that's definitely not on the menu at Irish Heather Shebeen...

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

Mandy Choie, Collections Assistant at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, shares her interpretation of an illustrated relic of Vancouver's past.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Chef Tojo, of Vancouver's highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo's Restaurant, shares his most special and memorable kitchen tool...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...