The Sustainable and Delicious Alaskan Fish that Ocean Wise Recommends Eating This December

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what’s currently available during the month of …

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Pacific Cod (Gadus macrocephalus), MSC Certified and Ocean Wise recommended, bottom longline, Alaska, USA.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Did you know that Pacific cod from the Gulf of Alaska are a fast-growing species of fish and can reach harvest size in only 3 years!? Responsible fisheries management and risk-averse harvest levels have ensured that Pacific cod stocks in the Gulf of Alaska, eastern Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands are not being overfished. This fishery implements closed areas to fishing and gear modifications to help reduce impacts of this fishery on seafloor habitat which helps to protect the ecosystem. All of these factors make this species a great sustainable and delicious option for you to enjoy!

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria:

1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.
2. Effective and adaptive management.
3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.

‘Collective Goods’ Neighbourhood Bistro and Grocer Now Open for Dinner
Get Social for a Good Cause, at Eastside Studio’s ‘Thumbraiser’ Event on Nov. 28th

