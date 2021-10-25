Opportunity Knocks

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking Year-Round Pastry Chef

Ucluelet, BC | Are you a Pastry Chef with passion and ambition? Do you dream of profiteroles and innovative plating techniques? Self-aware enough to see the humour in it? Ready to break through to a higher level? Ready to mentor and empower the next wave of pastry creatives? If so, read on!
 
Our culinary team at Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park, is looking for year-round pastry leadership talent. Set amongst old growth Cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.
 
Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. Our Culinary Team, lead by Executive Chef David Tombs, building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, skills- sharing and growth.  
  
Sound like fun?  Read the fine print. You will:
 
– Develop, encourage and mentor our diverse team of culinary staff with active assistance and training
– Collaborate with the Culinary leadership team to plan pastry aspects of menus, including, desserts, breakfast and other baked goods and breads
– Prepare and present desserts on hotel menus according to the resort’s expectations/standards
– Participate as a team player to ensure top-quality service, assisting where necessary
– Ensure product and recipe knowledge is thorough and current
– Monitor inventory storage, handling, and usage to maintain freshness and quality (FIFO)
– Abide by Black Rock Resort’s standards for cleanliness, quality, and safe handling practices
– Keep customer service (external and internal) a priority at all times
– Lead by example and enforce proper dress, grooming, and hygiene standards
– Comply with all Black Rock Health & Safety and Security regulations
– Strictly adhere to all Black Rock Oceanfront Resort policies and procedures
 
Requirements:
– Unstoppable energy for igniting a passion for pastry amongst the Culinary team
– Minimum 2 years related experience (Preference given for Resort/Hotel experience)
– Flexibility and adaptability
– Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
– Excellent teamwork and communication skills
– Knowledge of sourcing and procurement
– Successful completion of an accredited culinary program
– Red seal certification
– First Aid certification is an asset
– Functional written and verbal English language skills
– Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment
– Able to Lift/Move up to 40 lbs.
 
Benefits:
– Wage Commensurate to Experience
– Pooled Tip Sharing
– Staff Discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)
– Medical, Dental, Life Insurance & benefits
– Associate Rates for hotel stays
– Volunteer Support Opportunities
– Team Enrichment Events
– Financial Support for Relevant Education Opportunities
– Relocation Assistance (if required), Including Low cost On-site Housing (for full-time only), if required and as available
– Inclusive Work Environment
 
This job description is intended an introduction of the role, rather than a complete list of skills, efforts, duties, responsibilities or working conditions associated with the position.

Apply online.

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort
Region: The Islands
596 Marine Drive Ucluelet, BC | 250-726-4800 | WEBSITE
Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

