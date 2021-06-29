Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

From June 30th to July 4th, fourteen local artists come together for a special virtual art sale to benefit the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS).

Paintings, ceramics and more will be available to purchase from the following artists:

Olivia Di Liberto, Nicole Ponsart, Shawna Kiesman, Carlyn Yandle, Zoe Cire, Jack Kenna, Maggee Day, Monique Motut-Firth, Taryn Sheppard, Laura Clark, Jonathan H Alfaro, Mark George, May Ann Villanueva, and Gillian Haigh.

Stay tuned to artist/organizer Gillian Haigh’s Instagram feed for more info. Once the art show is live you can arrange your purchase(s) either via DM or by emailing gilliannhaigh@gmail.com. Pick-up takes place the following week on Wednesday, July 7th and Friday, July 9th between 5pm and 8pm at 160 Pandora Street.

The IRSSS is a well-established BC organization working to support Residential School Survivors, their families, and those dealing with intergenerational traumas through various programs including counselling, court support, workshops, education and more. Learn more about their efforts and services by visiting irsss.ca.