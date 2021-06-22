Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery Adds Low Alcohol Apéritif to Portfolio

Portrait

The GOODS from Blue Grouse

Cowichan Valley, BC | Some of the best things in life are simple: A good meal shared with friends, a road trip through the countryside, a glass of wine or light apéritif on the patio during a hot summer’s day. These special moments were the inspiration for the newest addition to Blue Grouse’s portfolio: Wolf & Grouse ($34.99), a light apéritif mixed with Italian aromatics.

Wolf & Grouse is a collaborative project between Paul Brunner (proprietor, Blue Grouse Estate Winery) and Alex Gallé, Belgian designer and entrepreneur behind Monteluz Pisco. Two long-time friends who have connected over their love for wine, spirits, and food. One evening, over peruvian dishes and pisco, the idea came up to put together a light drink for those who want to enjoy with friends without feeling the effects of the alcohol.

Each one brought their expertise to the table and soon enough a Wolf was chasing the Grouse. Paul brought in Blue Grouse to provide the base wine while Alex came up with the herbal blend for the aromatics in Wolf & Grouse. The result is a bittersweet apéritif with fresh notes of flowers, orange peel, and bitter gentian root that is light in alcohol (6% alc vol) but powerful in flavour. Perfect to be mixed with tonic or sparkling water and ice or even a little of Blue Grouse Estate Winery’s very own Paula sparkling wine and lemon juice.

Fans of Blue Grouse will notice Wolf & Grouse does not look quite like the other Blue Grouse wines. The fun label is a tribute to Alex (the Wolf), Paul (the Grouse), and Alex’s father, André Gallé, who in the ‘50s used a Vespa to travel from Belgium all the way to Italy.

As a first batch, Blue Grouse is releasing only 68 cases of Wolf & Grouse that will be available first to wine club members and then to visitors of the tasting room in Duncan. A second batch of 200 cases is in the works for early 2022.

“This project is a tribute to friendship and to the beautiful and yet simple things in life. We wanted to take cocktails out of the urban environment and give those who visit Blue Grouse or enjoy the countryside something light and unique to take home. We hope others enjoy drinking Wolf & Grouse as much as we enjoyed making it.” says Paul Brunner, proprietor of Blue Grouse Estate Winery.

To enjoy Wolf & Grouse, buy directly in the tasting room or online here.

Blue Grouse Estate Winery and Vineyard
Region: The Islands
2182 Lakeside Road, Duncan | 250-743-3834 | WEBSITE
Blue Grouse Estate Winery Adds Low Alcohol Apéritif to Portfolio
Blue Grouse Winery Raises $20,000 to Feed Local Families in Need

There are 0 comments

Restaurant Porn / China

This Modern Coffee Shop Has Most of Its Inside Outside and We’re Fine With That

This Shanghai hideaway appears to challenge the accepted function of the neighbourhood coffee shop as a relaxed hangout.

The Islands

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Pluvio Restaurant Seeks Passionate, Experienced Cook

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Winery Raises $20,000 to Feed Local Families in Need

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nootka Marine Adventures’ Resorts Hiring for Multiple Summer Positions

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.

Diner / East Vancouver

‘Oh Carolina’ Now Open in East Van

The new cafe and corner store from the crew at Gooseneck Hospitality softly launched over the weekend.

Tea and Two Slices

On Paying More For Parking and Finding Out That Actual People Live in Coal Harbour

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds overgrown grass and sculpture drawing NIMBY fire.

Intelligence Briefs

On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia sees case counts drop and the city waiving patio permit fees.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery to Launch New Plant-Based Collection of Pastries and Sweets on June 25

Community News / The Okanagan

Mission Hill Family Estate Announces New Wine & Culinary Experiences

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

Community News / Main Street

Pre-Orders for Pizzeria Grano’s June Bomboloni Boxes Now Open