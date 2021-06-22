Blue Grouse Estate Winery Adds Low Alcohol Apéritif to Portfolio

The GOODS from Blue Grouse

Cowichan Valley, BC | Some of the best things in life are simple: A good meal shared with friends, a road trip through the countryside, a glass of wine or light apéritif on the patio during a hot summer’s day. These special moments were the inspiration for the newest addition to Blue Grouse’s portfolio: Wolf & Grouse ($34.99), a light apéritif mixed with Italian aromatics.

Wolf & Grouse is a collaborative project between Paul Brunner (proprietor, Blue Grouse Estate Winery) and Alex Gallé, Belgian designer and entrepreneur behind Monteluz Pisco. Two long-time friends who have connected over their love for wine, spirits, and food. One evening, over peruvian dishes and pisco, the idea came up to put together a light drink for those who want to enjoy with friends without feeling the effects of the alcohol.

Each one brought their expertise to the table and soon enough a Wolf was chasing the Grouse. Paul brought in Blue Grouse to provide the base wine while Alex came up with the herbal blend for the aromatics in Wolf & Grouse. The result is a bittersweet apéritif with fresh notes of flowers, orange peel, and bitter gentian root that is light in alcohol (6% alc vol) but powerful in flavour. Perfect to be mixed with tonic or sparkling water and ice or even a little of Blue Grouse Estate Winery’s very own Paula sparkling wine and lemon juice.

Fans of Blue Grouse will notice Wolf & Grouse does not look quite like the other Blue Grouse wines. The fun label is a tribute to Alex (the Wolf), Paul (the Grouse), and Alex’s father, André Gallé, who in the ‘50s used a Vespa to travel from Belgium all the way to Italy.

As a first batch, Blue Grouse is releasing only 68 cases of Wolf & Grouse that will be available first to wine club members and then to visitors of the tasting room in Duncan. A second batch of 200 cases is in the works for early 2022.

“This project is a tribute to friendship and to the beautiful and yet simple things in life. We wanted to take cocktails out of the urban environment and give those who visit Blue Grouse or enjoy the countryside something light and unique to take home. We hope others enjoy drinking Wolf & Grouse as much as we enjoyed making it.” says Paul Brunner, proprietor of Blue Grouse Estate Winery.

To enjoy Wolf & Grouse, buy directly in the tasting room or online here.