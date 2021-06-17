Community News

Catch All the Euro Cup Action at Bells and Whistles’ Fraser and Dunbar Locations

Vancouver, BC | Both Bells & Whistles restaurants have become Euro Cup 2020’s local headquarters! Join in the excitement at our Fraser & Dunbar locations for all 12:00 pm games, and 9:00 am games on the weekend! The matches will be played with audio for the full footy experience! Doors open 15 minutes prior to kick off, so you won’t miss out on any of the action! Carefully positioned screens make for maximum coverage. You can scope out our websites below!

Bells and Whistles
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
3296 Fraser St. | 604-620-7990 | WEBSITE
Bells and Whistles (Dunbar)
Neighbourhood: West Side
4497 Dunbar St. | WEBSITE
