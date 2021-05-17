Community News

Lineage Ceramics Soon to Launch New Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Portrait

The Goods from Lineage Ceramics

Vancouver, BC | The Lineage Ceramics upcoming Spring/Summer 2021 Collection pays homage to our roots with thoughtfully designed pieces made for everyday and special occasion culinary experiences.

Featuring a deep noodle bowl, large family-style serving bowl, Japanese-inspired sauce dishes and ramekins, and a variety of cups and mugs for your morning coffee or tea, the SS21 Collection is crafted around customer feedback and designs that we remember from our childhood.

“This release is meant to fill the gaps in our current collection. When we launched last year, we introduced some of the most versatile sizes and styles for restaurants and family use, but there were always specialty shapes that we wish we had,” says Lineage founder Shuobi Wu.

These new pieces will be available in our four signature glazes – Aqua Grey, Blackberry, Brandy Red, and Marshmallow – so they’ll complement anyone’s existing ceramics collection. As always, they’re durable, non-toxic, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe under 400°F.

With the official launch scheduled for later this June, preorders, release date updates, and collection news will be shared with Lineage newsletter subscribers first. Sign up here to get on the list and have all the details delivered directly to your inbox.

About Lineage | At Lineage, we believe in the art of simplicity and the importance of bringing people together. From spontaneous to elaborate meals, Lineage tableware aims to bring any meal to life while encouraging us all to gather, reminisce, and create new memories set around good food and even better company. Featuring handcrafted ceramics inspired by our family heritage, our collection has something that’s perfect for showcasing any meal you can dream up. We can’t wait to share our Lineage with you.

Are you interested in wholesale? We’ve designed with you in mind – ensuring every piece is high quality, durable, and timeless. With three generations of craftsmanship, signature design, and subtle-yet-memorable detailing, we’re proud and honoured to serve the hospitality community. Please reach out to hospitality@lineageceramics.com and let’s have a chat.

Lineage Ceramics
Vancouver, BC | 778-323-4693 | WEBSITE
Lineage Ceramics Soon to Launch New Spring/Summer 2021 Collection
