Opportunity Knocks

Rebranded Local ‘Artigiano’ Café Chain Now Hiring for All Positions

Portrait

The Goods from Artigiano

Vancouver, BC | Artigiano is hiring for all positions! Award-winning, locally-owned and operated café chain Artigiano (formerly Caffe Artigiano) has undergone a rebrand and has been working for months to launch an enterprising expansion and franchising program, converting former Starbucks locations into Artigiano cafés, all while revitalizing neighborhoods and supporting local artists.

Our brand is focused on providing an exceptional café experience and supporting our local communities. Currently hiring for all roles, Artigiano offers its team opportunities to grow within the family-owned company, full-time salaried positions with benefits and flexibility to enjoy a positive live/work balance.

We’re currently hiring for:
– Roastery
– Servers for our summer patio Aperitivo program
– Café Managers
– Shift Managers
– Baristas

Please send your resume along with position(s) desired to info@caffeartigiano.com or stop by any Café to drop off your resume.

We look forward to meeting you!

