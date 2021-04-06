Corcelettes Estate Winery Once Again Donating $1 to BCHF for Every Bottle Sold in BC

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is pleased to announce that from April 1st until June 1st, 2021, it will receive $1 from every bottle of Corcelettes Estate Winery wine sold in BC. This is a great opportunity to support our local hospitality sector while enjoying top-quality homegrown wines.

Corcelettes Estate Winery crafts premium wines exclusively from grapes grown in BC’s Similkameen Valley, including Corcelettes’ own vineyard as well as small vineyards owned by other growers. Corcelettes wines, which include cellar-worthy Bordeaux varietals, have earned numerous accolades from critics. Jesce Baessler, a Partner at Corcelettes, says the winery is “glad to be able to support the charity, as we’re always interested in getting involved in our local community in ways that make a positive difference. The $1 per bottle donation applies to Corcelettes wines purchased in retail outlets as well as through licensees, so it’s easy for wine lovers to support the initiative”.

The BCHF’s Executive Director, Dana Harris, says the donation will be much appreciated by the charity. “We receive no government funding, and have had to cancel our in-person events, so initiatives like the one from Corcelettes are providing essential revenue that allows us to keep helping the people who need it most.” The BCHF’s core mission is to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. The charity also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

