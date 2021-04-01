Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn Takes Dining Outside to Heated Veranda

Portrait

The Goods from Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | Join Naramata Inn on the heated veranda for lunch, afternoon indulgences, dinner, and weekend brunch. While indoor dining is restricted in British Columbia (through until April 19), Naramata Inn is accommodating all guests on the heated heritage veranda, safely spaced and observing all regular Covid-19 protocols. There will also be blankets in case it gets a little chilly, and they recommend bringing an extra sweater or coat if you tend to get cold.

Naramata Inn welcomes guests to enjoy memorable food and wine experiences both outdoors at Naramata Inn AND (it’s back) at your house through Naramata Inn At Home program.

Dine with Us | Introducing new prix fixe menus for both lunch and dinner and – back by popular demand – Pecking Hour afternoons. Starting today, guests are invited to join the Restaurant at Naramata Inn for a mid-afternoon nibble and a glass of something delicious. Ordering the Cheese + Charcuterie board* will make diners eligible to save 50% off a bottle of wine from our list during this timeframe.

While the experience at Naramata Inn might be a little different from usual, the team is working hard to make sure it’s no less magical. Click here to view all menus and click here to book a table. As a reminder, in accordance with BC’s Provincial Health Officer’s orders, dining with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.
*The Cheese + Charcuterie board is the only food available during Pecking Hour at this time. Wine, beer, soft drinks and spirits can also be purchased by the glass from 2:30pm to 5:00pm at regular prices.

Dine at Home | For those who prefer to enjoy their Naramata Inn favourites at home, Chef Ned and the culinary team are pleased to offer a spring 2021 take on the Naramata Inn at Home program. Somewhere between ordering take-out and using a meal kit, the menu includes a pre-prepared appetizer, main course, sides and dessert to be finished at home with our simple instruction.

A three-course dinner featuring Red Wine Braised Organic BC Beef Short Ribs, Roasted Yarrow Meadow Chicken, or Pan Seared Little Cedar Falls Steelhead is now available to order, priced at $100 for two (plus taxes). Take advantage of insider access to our wine, beer and spirit offerings at “at home” friendly prices, and a tasty list of “Irresistible Add-ons”. Think Inn-crowd favourites like personal-sized loaves of Naramata apple sourdough, Minette’s house-churned butter, Chef Ned’s salmon chowder, and our signature granola.

More information can be found on NaramataInn.com/Eat and orders can be made on Tock.

Orders must be received by 9 pm the night before your pick-up.

Alcohol can only be ordered with food, and can only be picked up by someone over 19 years of age with government issued identification.

Wine + Dine Later
If you’re not hungry just yet, or want to brighten someone’s day with a nice outdoor or at home meal, Naramata Inn gift cards are very versatile.

Restaurant Information
We will be open Wednesdays through Sundays for the following meal periods:

Lunch: 11:30 am – 2:00 pm
Pecking Hour: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Dinner: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Brunch: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm (Sat + Sun)

We would like to extend our support and good wishes to restaurants across the province during this challenging time and send much gratitude to our guests and community.

Naramata Inn
Region: The Okanagan
3625 1st St., Naramata, BC | 778-514-5444 | WEBSITE
