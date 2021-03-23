Blue Grouse to Help Feed Local Children Again Through ‘Nourish Cowichan’

The GOODS from Blue Grouse

Cowichan Valley, BC | After a successful campaign in 2020, Blue Grouse Estate Winery is doing it again. Through April, in honour of BC Wine Month, Blue Grouse Estate Winery is making the call to support local and buy their wine. In return, the winery will donate $1 for every bottle sold, and the Brunner family, owners of the winery, will match each donation, dollar for dollar.

Last year through sales and matching funds Blue Grouse was able to donate $10,000 to Nourish Cowichan and provide 5,000 meals to families in need. The team is hoping to exceed that this year with $1 per bottle of any Blue Grouse or Quill wines sold anywhere (winery, online, restaurants and retail stores) again matched by the Brunner family.

Nourish Cowichan was created to feed children in need in the Cowichan Valley where rates of child poverty rank as the second-highest in BC, a staggering 30%. Many of the children affected by hunger in the Valley were going to school without breakfast and the only food they would receive was through the Nourish Cowichan program.

A year into the pandemic, the number of families struggling with food insecurity has only increased with meals being distributed to children in 16 schools and one daycare center. Nourish Cowichan has also expanded the breakfast program to provide lunch and snacks as well as weekend bags that feed families of up to four people.

Many children are not back to school full time but still depend on these food donations. In 2020 alone, Nourish Cowichan provided 330,850 meals for families in need.

“While we are optimistic that we will soon be on the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic,” notes Blue Grouse Estate Winery owner Paul Brunner, “the Blue Grouse team and our family will continue to help our local community and those most in need in that community.”

The Nourish Cowichan Society works hard to protect and feed families at risk where parents may have lost their income, and provide emergency hampers with donated non-perishable items, supermarket gift cards, and more. They need your support whether through a wine purchase or otherwise.

About Blue Grouse Estate Winery | In the heart of Vancouver Island is Blue Grouse Estate Winery, a family-owned Cowichan Valley gem. Winemaker Bailey Williamson creates the lineup of wines for the Estate and Quill labels from sustainably farmed estate-grown vines, as well as from fruit from partner grape growers on Vancouver Island and in the Okanagan. Varietal wines include Ortega, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir, as well as a traditional method sparkling wine, “Paula” named after winery owners Paul and Cristina Brunner’s daughter. The wines are bright, crisp, and well-balanced, showcasing where they are grown.

Respecting the guidelines in place to keep everyone safe from WorkSafe BC, the Provincial Health Officer, and local health authorities, the winery is open by reservation from 11am-5pm, Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy one of three wine tasting options including a sit-down guided tasting of three wines for $5, a sit-down guided tasting of five wines for $10, or book a table to share a bottle of wine. Join the Fan Club today and receive complimentary tastings. To make a reservation, email tastingroom@bluegrouse.ca or call 250-743-3834 ext. 1 (tasting room).

To learn more about this biodiverse, progressive, eco-conscious winery and receive updates on Covid-19 safety protocols, visit bluegrousewines.ca.