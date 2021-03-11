Registration for the BCHF #HospitalityHustle Opens March 15th

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | Registration opens March 15th, 2021 for the #HospitalityHustle presented by Odlum Brown Limited.

This FREE province-wide virtual event, a fundraiser for the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF), is a great way to promote your overall wellbeing and to connect safely with others in the hospitality industry.

#HospitalityHustle presented by Odlum Brown Limited is meant to:

Give people a healthy goal that would help keep them physically and mentally strong!

Show solidarity with owners and workers in the hospitality and tourism industry who are… struggling or have lost their livelihoods; still working hard to keep their business afloat during extraordinary times; providing a takeout option for those who are socially isolating and/or need a night off.

Create awareness of the BCHF.

We encourage #HospitalityHustle participants to:

Set a goal! The form of the activity is not important. Participants can walk, run, cycle, unicycle, golf, dance, prance, or any other physical activity…get moving!

Share their experience on social media with the hashtag #HospitalityHustle.

Challenge a friend anywhere in BC to join the event, or create a team and challenge others to do the same.

It is so easy!

Participants set a physical activity goal – anything from walking or running 5km, to playing frisbee with your dog for half an hour – and then post their training videos or photos on social media using hashtag #HospitalityHustle.

Prizes and Discounts!

There are daily prizes randomly drawn and awarded to those who register online and post on social media using #HospitalityHustle. As well, several independent fitness and running stores are extending discounts on merchandise to keep you motivated and safe.

﻿The Finish Line!

Participants connect with others online by posting training videos. On May 30th, 2021, there will be a province-wide virtual event concluding with a virtual dance party.

Create a team and fundraise!

Individuals or teams can register online and then contact lucy@bchospitalityfoundation.com so we can set up a unique donation page. We will award prizes to the top fundraising team and overall fundraisers. It is a great way to get active, have fun, and support the hospitality sector!

BCHF Board Chair Jeff Guignard comments that the registered charity “was based on the idea that we work together to support each other, and to make the best of every situation. If there’s a silver lining in the social distancing measures necessitated by the pandemic, it’s that virtual events like the #HospitalityHustle are giving us a new way to connect with individuals both in the hospitality industry and beyond.”

The BCHF thanks Odlum Brown Limited, which is the #HospitalityHustle presenting sponsor, and all our other generous event partners, supporters, participants, and prize donors.

About Odlum Brown Limited | Odlum Brown Limited is an independent, BC-based, full-service investment firm providing disciplined investment advice and objective research with a singular focus on clients. Established in 1923, the firm offers a full range of investment products including equities, fixed income, mutual funds and GIC’s; and financial, retirement and estate planning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Odlum Brown Financial Services Limited. For more information visit www.odlumbrown.com.

About the BC Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.

