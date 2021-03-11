Community News / North Vancouver

Registration for the BCHF #HospitalityHustle Opens March 15th

Portrait

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | Registration opens March 15th, 2021 for the #HospitalityHustle presented by Odlum Brown Limited.

This FREE province-wide virtual event, a fundraiser for the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF), is a great way to promote your overall wellbeing and to connect safely with others in the hospitality industry.

#HospitalityHustle presented by Odlum Brown Limited is meant to:

Give people a healthy goal that would help keep them physically and mentally strong!
﻿
Show solidarity with owners and workers in the hospitality and tourism industry who are… struggling or have lost their livelihoods; still working hard to keep their business afloat during extraordinary times; providing a takeout option for those who are socially isolating and/or need a night off.

Create awareness of the BCHF.

We encourage #HospitalityHustle participants to:

Set a goal! The form of the activity is not important. Participants can walk, run, cycle, unicycle, golf, dance, prance, or any other physical activity…get moving!
Share their experience on social media with the hashtag #HospitalityHustle.
Challenge a friend anywhere in BC to join the event, or create a team and challenge others to do the same.

It is so easy!

Participants set a physical activity goal – anything from walking or running 5km, to playing frisbee with your dog for half an hour – and then post their training videos or photos on social media using hashtag #HospitalityHustle.

Prizes and Discounts!

There are daily prizes randomly drawn and awarded to those who register online and post on social media using #HospitalityHustle. As well, several independent fitness and running stores are extending discounts on merchandise to keep you motivated and safe.

﻿The Finish Line!

Participants connect with others online by posting training videos. On May 30th, 2021, there will be a province-wide virtual event concluding with a virtual dance party.

Create a team and fundraise!

Individuals or teams can register online and then contact lucy@bchospitalityfoundation.com so we can set up a unique donation page. We will award prizes to the top fundraising team and overall fundraisers. It is a great way to get active, have fun, and support the hospitality sector!

BCHF Board Chair Jeff Guignard comments that the registered charity “was based on the idea that we work together to support each other, and to make the best of every situation. If there’s a silver lining in the social distancing measures necessitated by the pandemic, it’s that virtual events like the #HospitalityHustle are giving us a new way to connect with individuals both in the hospitality industry and beyond.”

The BCHF thanks Odlum Brown Limited, which is the #HospitalityHustle presenting sponsor, and all our other generous event partners, supporters, participants, and prize donors.

About Odlum Brown Limited | Odlum Brown Limited is an independent, BC-based, full-service investment firm providing disciplined investment advice and objective research with a singular focus on clients. Established in 1923, the firm offers a full range of investment products including equities, fixed income, mutual funds and GIC’s; and financial, retirement and estate planning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Odlum Brown Financial Services Limited. For more information visit www.odlumbrown.com.

About the BC Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.

British Columbia Hospitality Foundation (BCHF)
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1268 Marine Dr. | 604-986-3256 | WEBSITE
Registration for the BCHF #HospitalityHustle Opens March 15th
BC Hospitality Foundation 2021 Scholarship Applications Now Open

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

From The Collection / North Vancouver

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Photo Album of a Legendary BC Mountaineer and Scientist

Archivist Jessica Bushey, PhD, previews an exceptional collection of photography capturing BC's mountaineering history.

Heads Up / North Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery Opens Expanded Holiday Retail Store and Online Shop

The expanded ground floor gallery shop includes a selection of gift options curated by Little Mountain Shop founder, Natasha Neal.

Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

The new wine brand has released five bottles since launching in August with a second batch slated to drop in November.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // House of Funk Is North Van’s Place of Beer Worship

For over a year now this coffeehouse by day and brewery-plus-tasting room by night has proven magnetic to devoted sippers.

View From Your Window / North Vancouver

The View From Your Window #227

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Nemesis Coffee Ready at Polygon Gallery

We can expect to see the new cafe at the Polygon Gallery softly open their doors tomorrow (Friday, December 14)

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Kin Kao Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Though this Kin Kao will share plenty of DNA with the Commercial Drive location, the menu will be very different.

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in One of the World’s Happiest Cities and Waiting for More Feet to Wash Ashore

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds Vancouver lauded as the happiest city in the world.

5 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 575

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2021.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Restaurant Graveyard / Mt. Pleasant

Remembering East Broadway’s Peruvian-Inspired House of Good Times and Pisco Sours

It's been a year since the closure of Mt. Pleasant's Chicha restaurant, but its memory persists for good reason.

Previous
Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape
Next
Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Get the Hop on Easter With ‘Hawksworth at Home’

Community News

Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials Named One of the Best Chef Coat Designers

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Community News / Burnaby

Pre-Orders for Chez Christophe’s Easter Collection Are Now Open